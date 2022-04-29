Dime Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) _ Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $34.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hauppauge, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $101.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts.

