Novo Nordisk: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) _ Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 94 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period.

