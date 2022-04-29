Heavy coat to start the day before temps quickly climb

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and calm conditions continue today. Remember your sunglasses and sunscreen. The UV forecast is high today. We will be trading sunglasses for an umbrella Sunday.

The weekend begins calm. Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with low humidity. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

Strong to isolated severe storms are expected throughout Sunday. Showers will move in Sunday morning and could affect the Pittsburgh Marathon. Stay weather aware and check in with Severe Weather Team 11 often.

©2022 Cox Media Group