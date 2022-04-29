Here's Why Alibaba, JD Led Broad Rally In Chinese Tech Equities
- Technology stocks led a broad rally in Chinese equities on April 29, with traders citing speculation of a possible easing of the domestic regulatory crackdown, Bloomberg reports.
- The Communist Party's Politburo pledged to support the healthy growth of platform firms.
- Top leaders also pledged to meet economic targets insinuating stimulus to support growth amid China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020.
- According to Bloomberg, the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 11% in Hong Kong, the most since March 17, led by Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and JD.com, Inc JD.
- Traders cited rumors, including an upcoming meeting between tech firms and policymakers regarding the ease of the yearlong regulatory clampdown.
- Beijing also discussed with American regulators to allow on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies trading in New York exchanges.
- However, a Covid resurgence and a lack of concrete steps weighed on the broader Chinese equities market.
- The Chinese officials also reiterated support for China's dynamic Covid Zero policy, a concern for the traders.
- Recently Alibaba and others slashed employee force.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 12.92% at $102.61 premarket on the last check Friday.
