Climate activists have blockaded an oil terminal to call for an end to new oil and gas projects.Just Stop Oil said its supporters blocked access to the Nustar Clydebank facility in West Dunbartonshire by climbing on top of tankers and locking on to the entrance at around 4am on Tuesday.Others entered the oil terminal, where 12 protesters are sitting on pipes and three are on the silos to halt operations.The activists said they are taking action in support of their demand that the UK Government ends new oil and gas projects in the UK.It is the first action its kind...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 56 MINUTES AGO