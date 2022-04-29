ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
⚾️ Mondesi has torn ACL; could miss rest of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s season is in jeopardy after tests Thursday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament...

Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year. Clarke Schmidt earned the win in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino, and Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dylan Coleman took the loss in relief for Kansas City.
SPORTS
Hutch Post

Chiefs evaluating stadium future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are actively considering the future of Arrowhead Stadium, pushing ahead with plans far earlier than expected following the Kansas City Royals’ decision to investigate a new downtown ballpark. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Friday that the Chiefs, who have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Sporting and Dallas FC draw Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action. Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas’ Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Rivas signs NFL free agent deal

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State offensive lineman and Hutch High graduate Josh Rivas has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. Rivas played in 46 career games (23 starts) at K-State, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention award as a senior.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Draft complete for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the NFL draft having filled all of their biggest holes particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They addressed that area with cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round, safety Bryan Cook in the second and linebacker Leo Chenal in the third. They also landed help for Patrick Mahomes in the form of Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round and Kentucky offensive lineman Darrian Kinnard, who many viewed as a Day Two talent but who fell to Kansas City in the fifth round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
