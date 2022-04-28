ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Police Blotter

Ponca City News
 2 days ago

Suspicious Person/Vehicle - At 12:03 am, the reporting party advised of a white Dodge truck in the drive at Taco Bell that has been sitting there for about 20 minutes. Officer went prisoner in custody with Creed Boyd, 20-year old White male for DUI and carrying a weapon under the influence....

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Lancaster rape: Police release CCTV image in investigation

Police investigating an allegation of rape have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace. An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a property in Lancaster on 22 November 2021. Lancashire Police said detectives would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Hit And Run#Dodge#Taco Bell#Budget
The Independent

Man arrested after woman goes missing

A man is under arrest as police hunt the whereabouts of a missing woman.Katie Kenyon, 33, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning, Lancashire Police said.The force said a man, aged 50, from Burnley has been arrested in connection with their investigation and is currently helping police with inquiries.Police say at about 9.30am on Friday a woman matching Ms Kenyon’s description left an address on Todmorden Road, Burnley with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton by Bowland area of north Lancashire.She has not been seen since.Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Burglar guilty of killing man who had heart attack in Washington

A woman has been convicted of killing a man who died of a heart attack after she tried to burgle his home looking for alcohol and cigarettes. Billy Jackson, 71, suffered the heart attack immediately after the raid in Concord, Washington, on 24 September. He later died in hospital. Sarah...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Suspected ‘intoxicated’ driver causes three-vehicle crash, teen dies on scene

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a teenager. On Saturday, at approximately 7:31 p.m. authorities received reports of a three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of FM 1015 and 18th Street in Weslaco, according to a press release from Weslaco PD. Weslaco […]
BBC

Nathaniel Nuttall: Monkton man guilty of Lee Thomas fatal attack

A man who punched a friend to the floor, stamping on his head and inflicting fatal injuries, has been convicted of manslaughter. Nathaniel Nuttall, 32, of Tenby Court, Monkton, Pembrokeshire, attacked his neighbour Lee Thomas - who lived above him - in his maisonette. Swansea Crown Court heard he stamped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Seven injured in police chase of suspected kidnapper in Bristol

Seven people were injured during a police chase of a man suspected of kidnapping a woman. Officers pursued a silver Ford amid reports that a woman was forced into it "against her will" on Anchor Road, Bristol, just before midnight. The car was followed on to the M32 before being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hampshire police constable guilty of gross misconduct

A police constable has kept his job despite being found guilty of gross misconduct. A disciplinary hearing heard Southampton-based PC Edward Greevy attended a domestic violence incident in May 2020 where a woman claimed she had been hit by her brother. But when Greevy filed the paperwork he fabricated the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pedestrians among five injured after 17-mile police chase of suspected kidnapper

Five people were injured during a 17-mile police car chase in Bristol overnight, which began after authorities were alerted to a potential kidnapping.Shortly before midnight on Saturday, Avon and Somerset Police responded to a report that a woman had been pulled into a silver Ford against her will on Anchor Road. Officers pursued the vehicle onto the M32, before following it onto the A4174 towards Keynsham.Two pedestrians suffered minor injuries when the Ford collided with them in Bristol city centre, police said, while another three people were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries when their car was involved in a motorway...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy