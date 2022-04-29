ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

⚾️ Royals win in extra innings Thursday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City’s three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Wind Surge win Friday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Wind Surge extended their extra inning record to 3-1 after defeating the Arkansas Travelers 3-1 in ten innings and winning their third consecutive game Friday. The Wind Surge scored two tenth inning runs without the benefit of a hit. The Surge took advantage of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Hutch Post

⚾️ Royals lose to Yankees Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hutch Post

Sporting and Dallas FC draw Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored the only goal of the second half to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 2-2 draw with Dallas FC in MLS action. Salloi scored the equalizer for Sporting KC (2-6-2) in the 77th minute off a pass from Cameron Duke after Dallas’ Brandon Servania was sent off in the 67th minute for receiving two quick yellow cards.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees rallied past the Royals 6-4 for their ninth straight win. Judge went deep for the third straight game when he connected off Daniel Lynch for a drive estimated at 453 feet in the first inning. He added another no-doubt shot in the ninth, giving Judge five homers in his last five games and eight on the year. Clarke Schmidt earned the win in relief of Yankees starter Luis Severino, and Aroldis Chapman handled the ninth for his sixth save. Dylan Coleman took the loss in relief for Kansas City.
SPORTS
Hutch Post

🏈 Rivas signs NFL free agent deal

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State offensive lineman and Hutch High graduate Josh Rivas has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. Rivas played in 46 career games (23 starts) at K-State, earning an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention award as a senior.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win fourth straight

Matt Wallner hit a pair of home runs and added three runs batted in to lead the Wind Surge to their second fourth straight win. The Wind Surge defeated Arkansas 9-4 and secured their third consecutive winning series. Wichita struck first, scoring five runs off four hits and three walks...
WICHITA, KS
FOX 2

Blues dominate Wild, winning 4-0, Perron hat trick, Husso shutout

You couldn’t ask for a better playoff debut for the Blues in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. They dominated the Wild from start to finish winning game one 4-0 on Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota. David Perron registered his first career hat trick in the playoffs. Goalie Ville Husso stopped all 37 Wild shots […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Hutch Post

Chiefs evaluating stadium future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are actively considering the future of Arrowhead Stadium, pushing ahead with plans far earlier than expected following the Kansas City Royals’ decision to investigate a new downtown ballpark. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Friday that the Chiefs, who have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Chiefs continue draft with Moore and Cook Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore on Friday night, then used their other second-round pick on Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook, adding them to a first-round haul of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis. The Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

