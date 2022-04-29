Sweden names park next to Russian embassy Place of Free Ukraine

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden will name part of a park where the Russian embassy is located as Place of Free Ukraine, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the city of Stockholm said.

Anna Konig Jerlmyr, mayor of the Swedish capital, said the decision was taken on Thursday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

"It will be a lasting symbol over the City of Stockholm's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and an important signal against the actions of the Russian regime," Konig Jerlmyr said in a Facebook post.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Sweden's decision to rename the park follows name changes of locations by several other countries to show support for Ukraine.

The Latvian capital of Riga had renamed the street where Russia's embassy is located Independent Ukraine Street, while Vilnius, in neighbouring Lithuania, named its Russian embassy street Heroes of Ukraine Street. read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Sweden and its neighbour Finland to consider whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best way to ensure national security.

The two countries will together express their wish to join NATO in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter. read more

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Robert Birsel

