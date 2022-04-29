ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Sweden names park next to Russian embassy Place of Free Ukraine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Sweden will name part of a park where the Russian embassy is located as Place of Free Ukraine, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, the city of Stockholm said.

Anna Konig Jerlmyr, mayor of the Swedish capital, said the decision was taken on Thursday because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

"It will be a lasting symbol over the City of Stockholm's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and an important signal against the actions of the Russian regime," Konig Jerlmyr said in a Facebook post.

Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Sweden's decision to rename the park follows name changes of locations by several other countries to show support for Ukraine.

The Latvian capital of Riga had renamed the street where Russia's embassy is located Independent Ukraine Street, while Vilnius, in neighbouring Lithuania, named its Russian embassy street Heroes of Ukraine Street. read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Sweden and its neighbour Finland to consider whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best way to ensure national security.

The two countries will together express their wish to join NATO in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter. read more

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockholm#Vilnius#Russian#Place Of Free Ukraine#Ukrainian#Swedish#Latvian#Nato#Iltalehti
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy