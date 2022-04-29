ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Standing Against Racism Symposium features daughter of Malcom X, John Grey

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge is celebrating the 2022 Stand Against Racism Campaign with a program featuring the daughter...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTAL

Murders of transgender women: A rising issue in the US

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Keeva Scatter was her name. Aside from that, not much else is known about her, except her murder. On Oct. 15, Scatter’s body was found on West Brookstown Drive and Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The 34-year-old was a block away from her home. No suspects have been named, and there have been no arrests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy