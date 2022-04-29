ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation is melting Tampa Bay's ice cream industry

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiHcO_0fNuwMxF00

An ice cream cone cost one nickel when Tony Coryn started Dairy Mix.

Flashback: This was 1948, just after the Great Depression and World War II. Tony's son Ed Coryn, who now runs the St. Pete-based ice cream mix company with his own son, was 1 year old.

  • "He said, 'People, when they don't have any money, they still want a treat,'" Coryn tells Axios about his dad.

Now, as Tampa Bay experiences the highest inflation in the nation , the ice cream industry has been hit hard, threatening local businesses.

What's happening: Supply chain issues have ice cream sellers across Tampa Bay scrambling.

  • Shipping prices for ingredients have doubled, and delivery times have tripled in some cases.
  • It's not just the ice cream. Practically everything you need to serve it is in low supply, too — spoons, cups, lids, pint containers and straws.

Driving the shortages: Shop owners told Axios that suppliers have all cited a lack of drivers and higher fuel costs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc77o_0fNuwMxF00 Photo: Sea Maids Creamery/ Instagram

Zoom in: Dairy Mix — which supplies soft-serve and regular ice cream mix to 250 mom-and-pop shops across the state and to chains like Dairy Queen, Culver's, McDonald's and Wendy's in Florida and Georgia — anxiously awaits monthly shipments of an essential ingredient, a blend of stabilizers that comes from the midwest.

  • The powder binds ice cream to give it body and texture. Without it, you'd have grainy mush. When Dairy Mix has a hard time getting it, that means a lot of empty cones across the state.

What they're saying: "Styrofoam cups are our number one [item in short supply]," says Mortin Meyer, the owner of Dairy Kurl in Clearwater. "They've been a nightmare to keep in stock."

  • Meyer has had to get creative, using coffee cups or anything around 16 ounces to serve ice cream, and whatever kind of gloves are in stock for PPE. "We've used food server gloves, latex, rubber, whatever we can get our hands on," he says.

With suppliers like Restaurant Depot constantly out of items they need, mother-daughter duo Zoe and Emily Vera have been turning to Amazon — where they say prices are even higher than the increases from suppliers — for their Seminole Heights shop Sea Maids Creamery.

The bottom line: Several shop owners tell Axios they don't know how much longer they can hold out on increasing prices.

  • "We can't raise prices any more or people will freak out," says Meyer, who's gotten by with just one round of price increases early in the pandemic. "We're figuring out where we can save a couple bucks. We keep hoping it's going to calm down."

At Sea Maids, the Veras are trying to scoop more generously to make up for a 50 cents-per-scoop hike. They recently increased the price of milkshakes by a dollar and brownies by 75 cents. Still, it's not enough.

  • "If [supply] prices continue to rise, it's not worth it for me to have a brick-and-mortar," says Zoe, who opened her shop at the start of the pandemic.
  • "We started getting back up there and then boom, all these prices started increasing. We are just trying to keep it afloat."

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay craft breweries rebound from pandemic

American craft brewers rebounded from the pandemic with 8% annual growth and 24.8 million barrels of beer in 2021, new data shows.Why it matters: Tampa Bay has the most local craft breweries in Florida, with 99 brewers contributing to the state's $3.1 billion industry.CANarchy in Tampa was #7 in the top 50 producing craft brewing companies last year.State of beer: The craft beer increase easily exceeded the overall beer market, which grew by 1% in 2021, as taprooms and brewpubs returned to life, per a report released Tuesday by the Brewers Association, the Boulder-based trade group.9,069 breweries were operating at the end of the year, and openings exceeded closures nearly four-fold.What they're saying: Bart Watson, the association's chief economist, expects craft beer production to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year, but not all breweries will recover."Even with a bounce-back year, many breweries are still struggling," he told reporters during a media briefing. "2022 is going to be a make-or-break year for many breweries.Of note: Women making local craft beer told the Tampa Bay Times last year that in the industry's male-dominated culture, colleagues and customers often don't see them as equals. Some detail instances of sexual harassment and misconduct. Go deeper
Axios Tampa Bay

How to celebrate Indie Bookstore Day around Tampa Bay

Indie Bookstore Day celebrations will have you turning pages all over Tampa Bay this week. The official day is Saturday, April 30.How to celebrate: Lakeland is having the city's first Book Crawl, with five shops offering a different discount each day this week. See more details in The Ledger.Oxford Exchange in Tampa is having its annual Book Fair on Thursday night, featuring publications by 40+ local authors and writing workshops. Bring gently used books for Pre-K thru Grade 12 to benefit the Hillsborough Education Foundation's Teaching Tools Store.Saturday celebrations are also happening in St. Pete, Safety Harbor, Venice and Winter...
Axios Tampa Bay

Get to know Tampa Bay's billionaires

You could be neighbors with a billionaire. Make sure you know these seven Tampa Bay residents on Forbes's "Richest in 2022" list, just in case you run into them in Publix. Ronald Wanek, the St. Petersburg-based founder of Ashley Furniture.Reported net worth: $5.5 billionHis son, Todd, Ashley Furniture's CEO, also made the list at $3.4 billion.Edward DeBartolo Jr., chairman and CEO of DeBartolo Holdings in Tampa and owner of a property development and investment firm, as well as the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.Reported net worth: $2.7 billionTodd Christopher, a Clearwater-based entrepreneur who sold his hair care products...
