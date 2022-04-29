Attorney: School Board Not Required to Vote on Challenged Books

Two more books that were challenged as inappropriate for those under 18 should be returned to Polk County middle and high school libraries, two review committees recommended. The Ledger reports that “Thirteen Reasons Why” got 16 votes out of 18 for return to middle and high schools, and “Real Live Boyfriends” got 14 votes out of 18 for return to those libraries. So far, the committees have reviewed 10 of the 16 challenged books; none has been recommended removed from all schools. The Polk School Board is scheduled to vote on April 26 on the fate of the books that the committees have reviewed so far.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO