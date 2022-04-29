ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney: School Board Not Required to Vote on Challenged Books

By Barry Friedman
 3 days ago

Polk County School Board members learned Tuesday that it will not be necessary for them to vote on whether to allow 16 challenged books...

Two More Books Should Be Returned to School Libraries, Committees Recommend

Two more books that were challenged as inappropriate for those under 18 should be returned to Polk County middle and high school libraries, two review committees recommended. The Ledger reports that “Thirteen Reasons Why” got 16 votes out of 18 for return to middle and high schools, and “Real Live Boyfriends” got 14 votes out of 18 for return to those libraries. So far, the committees have reviewed 10 of the 16 challenged books; none has been recommended removed from all schools. The Polk School Board is scheduled to vote on April 26 on the fate of the books that the committees have reviewed so far.
Read It in the Morning Paper: Unemployment, Scott Franklin

UNEMPLOYMENT in Polk County registered at 3.1% in March, slightly higher than the statewide rate but 2.8 percentage points lower than the year-ago rate. REP. SCOTT FRANKLIN co-sponsored a resolution to name a federal courthouse after the first Black justice on the Florida Supreme Court, but joined 184 other Republicans in defeating it. A Georgia representative lobbied against the resolution because the judge, Joseph Hatchett, wrote the majority opinion in a decision involving prayer at school graduations when he was a federal appeals court chief judge. (Subscribers-only story)
Monday's letters: No more conservative Republicans, joy of math, dancing to DeSantis' tune

I’m looking for a meaningful relationship. One where I can engage with conservative Republicans about things that really matter. I want to discuss affordable housing for the hardworking folks in the service sector, who look after us fortunate retirees. But these newfangled Republicans have no time for that. They’re too busy protecting us from nonexistent voter fraud.
