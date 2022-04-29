ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cyclist killed in DuSable Drive crosswalk remembered with 'ghost bike' memorial

By Diane Pathieu
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4Gd9_0fNuvrqD00

Friends and family gathered to place a memorial at Lake Shore Drive to honor a bicyclist who was killed their last February and to call for more safety measures.

Geraldo Marciales was struck and killed by a vehicle while in the crosswalk at Balbo and DuSable Lake Shore Drive in February.

Thursday night, his family held a vigil in hopes of getting the city to improve the intersection for cyclists and pedestrians.

"We hope that people are listening and that the city will consider making some safety changes, not only to this intersection but many other intersections," Jamie Bolognone, Marciales' fiancee said.

The family of Marciales painted his bicycle white, and decorated it with flowers for a "ghost bike" memorial. That bike has been chained to a street light just steps from where he was killed.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Ghost Bike#Crosswalk
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Girl, 16, charged with four carjackings in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a string of four carjackings earlier this year in the Chinatown neighborhood, and with stealing a car with a 7-year-old girl inside in Bridgeport.Chicago police said the girl was arrested Wednesday in the Little Village neighborhood after she was identified in connection with four carjackings:the carjacking of a 36-year-old man on Feb. 18 in the 2000 block of South Wells Street;the carjacking of a 60-year-old woman on Feb. 19 in the 2100 block of South Princeton Avenue;the carjacking of a 27-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 200 block of West 23rd Place;and the carjacking of a 35-year-old man on March 24 in the 2300 block of South Princeton Avenue.She also is accused of stealing a running car with a 7-year-old girl inside on Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of South Union Avenue, according to police.She is charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of unlawful restraint.Court information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman dead, man seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-90 at Cline Avenue in Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A wrong-way driver died after a crash on I-90 in Northwest Indiana Thursday morning. Police said a woman was driving east in the westbound lanes, around 3:30 a.m., when she hit another car. The woman was killed and the man driving the other car involved was seriously injured, police confirmed. Indiana state police are diverting drivers off westbound I-90 at Cline Avenue.Indiana police expect I-90 between Cline Avenue and Calumet Avenue to be closed for several hours.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
12K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy