Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Staying in Pittsburgh

The NFL Draft doesn't usually give us very many surprises when it comes to punting, but it came through with two big surprises during the fourth round on Saturday. The first big surprise came when both the Ravens (Jordan Stout) and Buccaneers (Jake Camarda) selected a punter. The reason that was surprising is because you almost never see two punters get taken this early in the draft. With Stout going at 130th overall and Camarda going three picks later, this marks just the third time since 1993 that two punters have been taken before the end of the fourth round.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO