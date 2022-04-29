ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Staying in Pittsburgh

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 20th overall. The Steelers made Pickett the first quarterback selected, setting him up for a competition against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: What the Steelers didn't do and one thing they definitely got right

Kevin Colbert's legacy in Pittsburgh can be seen in the number of Lombardi Trophies that reside inside the Steelers' facility. There were four when Colbert arrived in 2000. There are now six in the Steelers' possession after Colbert helped them capture Super Bowl wins in 2005 and in 2008. Pittsburgh reached a third Super Bowl during Colbert's highly-successful 22-year run as the Steelers' general manager.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Justyn Ross to the Chiefs: Former Clemson WR lands in Kansas City after sliding to undrafted free agency

Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jason Zucker: Missing more time

Zucker (lower body) is considered day-to-day but won't be available "early in Round 1," Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Head coach Mike Sullivan noted that the winger could be available later in the series, but it sounds like Zucker will miss at least the first couple of games against the Rangers. The 30-year-old winger scored 17 points in 41 games during his injury-plagued regular season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens setting NFL Draft record with six Round 4 picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players this time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Getting $18M guaranteed in deal

Mathieu agreed Monday on a three-year, $33 million contract with the Saints that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Mathieu and the Saints still are ironing out some details on the contract before it's finalized, but the 29-year-old is committed to continuing his career in his hometown of New Orleans. The three-time Pro Bowler joins the team after a three-year stay in Kansas City that he concluded with a 76-tackle, three-interception effort over 16 games in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft shocker: 'Punt God' Matt Araiza not picked during surprising run of punters in fourth round

The NFL Draft doesn't usually give us very many surprises when it comes to punting, but it came through with two big surprises during the fourth round on Saturday. The first big surprise came when both the Ravens (Jordan Stout) and Buccaneers (Jake Camarda) selected a punter. The reason that was surprising is because you almost never see two punters get taken this early in the draft. With Stout going at 130th overall and Camarda going three picks later, this marks just the third time since 1993 that two punters have been taken before the end of the fourth round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-ups with Cincy

Huber re-signed Monday with the Bengals on a one-year contract. Huber is back for his 14th season in Cincinnati, but he'll have to battle Drue Chrisman for the punting job throughout OTAs and training camp. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2021, averaging 46.4 yards per boot.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Fails to reach base

Tucker went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Padres. Tucker returned from a five-game absence while in health and safety protocols to start at shortstop and hit eighth. His struggles at the plate continued, as he's now struck out at least once in every game he's played this season, resulting in a 40.0 percent strikeout rate. Tucker is in line to see consistent playing time with Kevin Newman (groin) sidelined, though Diego Castillo could also take over at shortstop if Tucker fails to get going at the plate.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Three hits, homer

Bart went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 14-4 loss to the Nationals on Friday. Bart had his best game of the season with singles in the fifth and ninth innings and a seventh-inning solo shot sandwiched in between. Bart had gone hitless across his last six games prior to Friday's three-hit effort and is now slashing .214/.340/.452, with his OPS jumping 146 points thanks to the effort.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Steelers draft WR Calvin Austin III: Quick facts about Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick

The Steelers famously passed on Pitt legend Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft. With Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett there for the taking Thursday night, the Steelers selected him with the 20th overall pick. With the 52nd pick, the Steelers added to their receiving corps by selecting former Georgia wideout George Pickens. In the third round, Pittsburgh selected Texans A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Why didn't Justyn Ross get drafted? How Clemson WR went from expected first-rounder to Chiefs UDFA signing

Had the NFL adopted a rule similar to the NBA that allows players to enter the league following their freshman year, we would have likely seen Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross come off the board in the first round in 2019. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 205 pounder now finds himself not only falling out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he went unclaimed throughout the seven-round spectacle and is now signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking all nine QB picks in the 2022 NFL Draft: Titans get best value with Liberty's Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL Draft wasn't necessarily prolific in terms of big quarterback moves, with only one signal-caller coming off the board in the first round and at least three other projected Day 1 possibilities falling to the third. That doesn't mean QBs were ignored, however. By the end of the draft, eight different teams had combined to draft nine passers, and at least a third of those rookies could end up opening the 2022 season under center.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy