NFL

Titans' Treylon Burks: Picked after Tennessee blockbuster

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Titans selected Burks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 18th overall. More than the Burks pick, the headlining news was Tennessee's trade of A.J....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: What the Steelers didn't do and one thing they definitely got right

Kevin Colbert's legacy in Pittsburgh can be seen in the number of Lombardi Trophies that reside inside the Steelers' facility. There were four when Colbert arrived in 2000. There are now six in the Steelers' possession after Colbert helped them capture Super Bowl wins in 2005 and in 2008. Pittsburgh reached a third Super Bowl during Colbert's highly-successful 22-year run as the Steelers' general manager.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Firm grasp on starting job

Tannehill will remain the Titans' starting quarterback even after the team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports. Tannehill helped lead the Titans to the top seed in the AFC in 2021, yet there was some concern about his level of play throughout the season. That stemmed primarily from turnovers, as he threw 14 interceptions and lost four fumbles across 17 games. He also threw three interceptions in the team's playoff defeat to Cincinnati, ending his campaign on a particularly sour note. However, Tannehill isn't likely to be immediately pushed for his starting job by Willis, who is regarded as an extremely talented -- but raw -- prospect. On the other hand, the selection of Willis could be the first sign that Tannehill's reign is nearing its end in Tennessee, as he is entering his age-34 season and his current contract expires at the conclusion of the 2023 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

John Harbaugh trolls former Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Ravens setting NFL Draft record with six Round 4 picks

Having six fourth-round picks in one NFL Draft has teams envious of the Baltimore Ravens, who always seem to find good players this time of year. Baltimore already landed Kyle Hamilton, Tyler Linderbaum, David Ojabo, and Travis Jones on the first two days of the draft -- and are in line to find even more value with the boatload of fourth-round picks on Day 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
CBS Sports

Cowboys draft 2022: Coveted undrafted free agent decommits from Commanders, joins long list of Dallas signings

The battle between NFL division rivals is, more or less, perpetual. A truce is struck every now in again via trade, but that's often rare, unless it's during the draft. And while the Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to the latter, having made deals with both the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the previous two Aprils, they stood pat with the nine picks they entered the 2022 NFL Draft with, before reminding the Washington Commanders that once the event is over -- it's time to again take up arms.
DALLAS, TX
Person
A.j. Brown
CBS Sports

Justyn Ross to the Chiefs: Former Clemson WR lands in Kansas City after sliding to undrafted free agency

Justyn Ross has finally found an NFL home. It took until Monday for the former Clemson wideout to see his name attached to one, having fallen out of the 2022 NFL Draft entirely over the course of the three-day event in Las Vegas, and also not agreeing to terms with any as names flew off of the table when the doors to undrafted free agency flew open on Saturday afternoon -- additionally going through Sunday without yet landing a pro deal.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft order: List of picks, grades for Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly in the books, and the NFC East has not disappointed in the three-day event held in Las Vegas. That's because the division is setting up to potentially deliver a different winner than the one it saw take the throne the previous season, yet again. For while the Dallas Cowboys can be viewed as favorites to possibly repeat after going 12-5 overall and finishing with an undefeated 6-0 record inside of the division, the reality is it's insanely difficult to repeat in the NFC East.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Finalizing deal with Saints

Mathieu and the Saints agreed to terms on a deal Monday that is expected to be finalized in the coming days, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given his status as a former LSU standout and New Orleans native, Mathieu-to-the-Saints buzz has been percolating for several weeks, but it wasn't until after the 2022 NFL Draft that the two sides were able to gain meaningful traction in contract discussions. The exact terms of Mathieu's deal may not be known for a few more days, but the 29-year-old is expected to slot in as a starter in an excellent New Orleans secondary that includes cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo, free-agent safety pickup Marcus Maye and the versatile C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is capable of moving between cornerback and safety as needed. Mathieu is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he earned his third Pro-Bowl nod after totaling 76 tackles, six pass breakups, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 16 regular-season appearances with the Chiefs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft shocker: 'Punt God' Matt Araiza not picked during surprising run of punters in fourth round

The NFL Draft doesn't usually give us very many surprises when it comes to punting, but it came through with two big surprises during the fourth round on Saturday. The first big surprise came when both the Ravens (Jordan Stout) and Buccaneers (Jake Camarda) selected a punter. The reason that was surprising is because you almost never see two punters get taken this early in the draft. With Stout going at 130th overall and Camarda going three picks later, this marks just the third time since 1993 that two punters have been taken before the end of the fourth round.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Titans#American Football
CBS Sports

Ranking top 25 transfers for 2022: Baylor's Matthew Mayer enters portal just before deadline

Sunday marked the deadline for college basketball players to provide their current schools with written requests to enter the transfer portal if they wish for immediate eligibility in the 2022-23 season, and there were a couple of major late additions. Versatile wing Matthew Mayer entered the portal before the deadline, as did WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen from New Mexico State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bengals' Kevin Huber: Re-ups with Cincy

Huber re-signed Monday with the Bengals on a one-year contract. Huber is back for his 14th season in Cincinnati, but he'll have to battle Drue Chrisman for the punting job throughout OTAs and training camp. The 36-year-old appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2021, averaging 46.4 yards per boot.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Shawn Armstrong: Moved off 40-man roster

The Marlins designated Armstrong for assignment Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Zach Pop was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville while Armstrong was removed from the 40-man roster entirely as the Marlins reduced their active roster from 28 to 26 men ahead of Monday's deadline. After winning a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen, Armstrong made seven appearances and was touched up for 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and three walks across 6.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Jets' Michael Carter: Team adds young stud at RB

Carter will be joined by rookie second-round pick Breece Hall in New York's backfield, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Hall was the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, as the Jets traded up two spots in the second round to grab him 36th overall. The Iowa State product is capable of playing a three-down role, but there still should be plenty of touches left over for Carter working alongside Hall. Carter proved capable of excelling in a timeshare while in college, as he topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two years at UNC, despite splitting carries with Javonte Williams.
NFL
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Why didn't Justyn Ross get drafted? How Clemson WR went from expected first-rounder to Chiefs UDFA signing

Had the NFL adopted a rule similar to the NBA that allows players to enter the league following their freshman year, we would have likely seen Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross come off the board in the first round in 2019. Instead, the 6-foot-4, 205 pounder now finds himself not only falling out of the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he went unclaimed throughout the seven-round spectacle and is now signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: Remains sidelined

Rodgers (back) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Rodgers hasn't played since being scratched Wednesday due to back soreness. A trip to the injured list is seemingly a possibility, though no such move has been announced yet. Alan Trejo will get another start at second base Saturday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Steelers draft WR Calvin Austin III: Quick facts about Pittsburgh's fourth-round pick

The Steelers famously passed on Pitt legend Dan Marino in the 1983 NFL Draft. With Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett there for the taking Thursday night, the Steelers selected him with the 20th overall pick. With the 52nd pick, the Steelers added to their receiving corps by selecting former Georgia wideout George Pickens. In the third round, Pittsburgh selected Texans A&M defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal.
PITTSBURGH, PA

