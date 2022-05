Tesco has teamed up with Uber to help expand its rapid grocery delivery service, it has been announced.Uber said its network of Uber Eats couriers will now be responsible for making deliveries of Tesco products ordered via the supermarket’s Whoosh service.Supermarkets are keen to cash in on the demand for rapid delivery that grew during the pandemic, with many signing up to food delivery platforms, including Uber Eats and Deliveroo.However, Tesco has preferred to develop its own platform because margins charged for rapid delivery are sometimes seen as excessively high.Tesco launched its Whoosh service, which aims to deliver food and...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 HOUR AGO