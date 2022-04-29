ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

2 Kansas juveniles lead police on high speed chase

 3 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two juveniles after a chase. Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, officers observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed that failed to stop at a stop sign at 17th and SW...

