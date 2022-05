Man From Louisiana Sentenced to 10 Years for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine, Crack, and Heroin. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on April 28, 2022 that U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter sentenced Kendrick Demourelle, age 40, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, to 120 months of imprisonment, five years of supervised release, and $300 in mandatory special assessment fees for conspiring to distribute cocaine, crack, and heroin, and for the illegal use of phones in furtherance of drug trafficking, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), 843(b), and 846. Demourelle plead guilty on November 2, 2021.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO