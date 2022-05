The FlexiSpot EG8 Comhar is a feature-packed electric standing desk with a unique look. Its glass desktop makes the desk feel premium while the integrated storage drawer and keypad with multiple USB charging ports make it easy to store and charge your devices. A crossbeam between the two legs is also present for added stability but it can also be used as a footrest. The biggest downside to the EG8 Comhar is that FlexiSpot doesn’t make a cable management tray for this desk which is why it’s better suited to laptop than desktop users.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO