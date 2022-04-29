ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Independent Autopsy Declares Gonzalez Died from Restraint Asphyxia

By Ekene Ikeme
alamedasun.com
 2 days ago

According to a second autopsy report conducted by an independent pathologist, Mario Gonzalez died because of restraint asphyxia after an altercation with three Alameda police officers. The report, which was released Wednesday, April 27, was commissioned by the Oakland law firm, Haddad & Sherwin. The firm is representing Gonzalez’s...

