NEW YORK – Katie Taylor went to the extreme at nearly every turn of her boxing journey through her final days in the amateur ranks. Donning headgear as she entered a boxing gym as a 12-year-old pretending to be a boy named Kay just to box in Ireland at a time when females were not permitted to do so. Convincing the International OIympic Committee (IOC) to include women’s boxing in the Summer Olympics, which occurred in 2012 at three weights and grew to five by the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Leaving behind the only way of life she knew to start over as a pro tucked away without friends or family in Connecticut where she now lives and trains.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO