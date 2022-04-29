ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonnie Raitt Says Prince Sampled Her Slide Guitar on ‘Cream’

By Jen Austin
 4 days ago
Bonnie Raitt has revealed that her slide guitar sound can be heard in one of Prince's chart-topping hits. “He sampled some of my slide on 'Cream,'” Raitt noted in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. “I just showed him how I do it. So I got the feeling he said,...

