What Elon Wants With Twitter

Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is the platform of choice for politicians, journalists, academics, and many other...

slate.com

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
#The Washington Post Host
Slate

Working While Black

S1: Before we get started this time a heads up. This episode deals with racism and one of our guests will refer to the workplace use of a racial slur. Just as the civil rights movement opened up new work opportunities for black workers. But decades later, African-Americans were disproportionately in high stress, low wage jobs. They are also overrepresented in the jobs at highest risk of vanishing because of workplace automation. White workers, meanwhile, are 50% more likely to hold future proof jobs. These are the kind of jobs that often build on education in science, technology, engineering and math or STEM. And for those black workers who do beat the odds, the reward often comes with a hostile work environment and tech.
SOCIETY
Slate

Everything Is Market Manipulation

This week, Felix Salmon and Emily Peck and Elizabeth Spiers talk about what’s happening with Disney and the Reedy Creek improvement district, Elon Musk’s alignment with the far right, and the criminal charges filed against Archegos founder, Bill Hwang. In the Plus segment: All about tipping. Mentioned In...
MARKETS
Slate

The Fantasy of Internet for All

Can Starlink ever fulfill its promise of connecting the world, especially places left behind by traditional internet? Or will it be just another toy for the rich?
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

The Destructive Lie Junk Economists Spread About Climate Change

This story was originally published by Grist and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. On Feb. 22, 1989, Duane LeVine, Exxon’s manager of science and strategy, gave a presentation to the company’s board of directors. Governments around the world had banded together to save the ozone layer by phasing out chemicals used in aerosol sprays and refrigerators, LeVine said. And fossil fuels could be targeted next.
ECONOMY
Slate

Future Tense Newsletter: Calm the [Moderated] Down About Musk and Twitter

Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. Twenty years ago, we had no Facebook. No Twitter. No Instagram. We had no LinkedIn, no YouTube, no Skype, no Snapchat. Flickr, Reddit, Quora, Twitch, Vine, Discord, TikTok, and Clubhouse also all remained in the future. And yet somehow back then in the benighted year of 2002, despite lacking all these platforms, Americans already enjoyed freedom of speech (and had for two-and-a-quarter centuries!) and felt connected to one another, and to plenty of information and opinion. Heck, experts now claim our civic discourse was healthier back then.
BUSINESS

