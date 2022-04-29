What Elon Wants With Twitter

Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. Twenty years ago, we had no Facebook. No Twitter. No Instagram. We had no LinkedIn, no YouTube, no Skype, no Snapchat. Flickr, Reddit, Quora, Twitch, Vine, Discord, TikTok, and Clubhouse also all remained in the future. And yet somehow back then in the benighted year of 2002, despite lacking all these platforms, Americans already enjoyed freedom of speech (and had for two-and-a-quarter centuries!) and felt connected to one another, and to plenty of information and opinion. Heck, experts now claim our civic discourse was healthier back then.
