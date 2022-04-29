ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

Sheriff's Office Asking For Public's Help In Locating Missing Woman

SFGate
 3 days ago

SAN CARLOS (BCN) The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Helen Kostomarow, 68, was last seen in San Carlos on Thursday around...

www.sfgate.com

rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
NBC Bay Area

Death Investigation at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center

Santa Clara police are investigating after they said a nurse shot and killed themselves while on duty. The incident happened Wednesday night at Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center. Sources told NBC Bay Area Thursday that the nurse brought a loaded gun to work. Halfway through their shift, the nurse fired...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Two found dead after car goes into ocean at Pescadero Beach

PESCADERO (BCN) Two people were found dead after a car plunged into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire officials said Saturday morning. The Coast Guard has resumed the search for a third victim, Cal Fire officials said on social media. Police and fire agencies including Cal Fire San...
PESCADERO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Church Searched After Kidnapping Also Site of Child's Death in September

A tiny church -- run out of the backroom of a home in San Jose – is being investigated in connection with two bizarre crimes – this week’s kidnapping of a 3-month-old boy and an exorcism-type ceremony last year that authorities say ended with the death of a 3-year-old girl, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned.
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to gun, drug bust

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A traffic stop in Santa Rosa Thursday led to a seizure of guns and drugs, and the arrests of four people. The Santa Rosa Police Department said an officer pulled a car over for an illegal window tint around 11:00 p.m. near State Farm Drive and Cleveland Avenue and smelled […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Rafael Traffic Stop Yields Drugs, Stolen Gun; 4 Arrested

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A traffic stop in San Rafael led to the arrest of four people Thursday on gun and drug charges, police said. A patrol officer pulled over a car for an illegal window tint at about 11 p.m. in the area of State Farm Drive and Cleveland Avenue. San Rafael police said the officer noticed a strong odor of freshly burnt marijuana and had the four occupants get out of the car to conduct a probably-cause search. Other officers who arrived searched the vehicle and found a marijuana cigar in the ashtray and a backpack with more than...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland shooting sends 1 to hospital early Saturday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A shooting early Saturday in Oakland sent a man to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition, police said Saturday. Officers who responded to the 500 block of 30th Street in Oakland shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday found a man wounded by gunshot, police said. The man was taken […]
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: April 25-28

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: April 25-28,...
RICHMOND, CA
SFGate

Death of Southern California inmate investigated as homicide

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — The death of a 50-year-old inmate at a Southern California prison is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Alfredo Valenzuela was found unresponsive Saturday in his cell at Kern Valley State Prison, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
KERN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Kidnapping Suspects Remain in Jail After Bail Denied

The two suspects in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby in San Jose earlier this week remain in jail after a bail request was denied by a judge Friday. Attorneys for Jose Roman Portillo and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez asked the judge to release their clients on $150,000 bail, but the judge denied the request, saying they can take up the issue again next month.
SAN JOSE, CA

