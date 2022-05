ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side sports director Frank Cusumano has joined an exclusive club. Cusumano was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame Monday night. A St. Louis native and graduate of De Smet High School, Cusumano has been bringing his hometown the latest in sports at KSDK since 1993. Cusumano was named sports director at 5 On Your Side in 2016.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO