Sri Lankan shares fall for third consecutive month

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

April 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended slightly higher on Friday but logged their third consecutive monthly loss, with the country suffering its worst financial crisis in decades.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.17% higher at 7,624.26. For the month, it ended 14.4% lower and has slumped nearly 38% this year.

* The World Bank has promised financial aid to help Sri Lanka overcome its economic crisis, while the island nation has also appealed to multiple countries and multilateral organisations for bridge financing until it gets aid from the International Monetary Fund, with whom Sri Lanka kicked off talks earlier this month.

* The stock market took a beating earlier this week as it reopened following a two-week hiatus after the central bank hiked interest rates by 700 basis points to counter soaring inflation.

* Heavyweight LOLC Holdings and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were top boosts to the index, gaining 6.5% and 25%, respectively.

* The equity market turnover was 2.5 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.25 million), compared with 2.98 billion rupees in the previous session.

* Trading volume slipped to 120.5 million shares from 140.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, buying shares worth 82.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.47 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 345.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

