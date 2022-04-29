UPDATE 1-Chinese brokerage CITIC's first-quarter profit up 1.2%

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares started the week lower on Monday after Wall Street's Friday rout and weaker-than-expected demestic exports data. The Korean won dropped, while the benchmark bond yield surged. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 17.02 points, or 0.63%, to 2,678.03 as of 0143 GMT, after losing as much as 1.01% in early trade. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.59% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.78%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.16%. ** Wall Street marked its steepest daily losses since 2020 last Friday, while the Chinese stock market was closed on Monday. ** South Korean stock market's fall was comparatively milder than that of Wall Street, as U.S. big tech companies' earnings shock had a limited impact on local sentiment, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun. ** South Korea's exports grew at their slowest pace in 14 months in April, with its trade deficit widening as China-bound shipments shrank and rising energy and raw materials' prices pushed up the country's imports. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 34.0 billion won ($26.86 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,264.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68% lower than its previous close at 1,255.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,265.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.29 points to 105.04. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 9.5 basis points to 3.053%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 12.3 basis points to 3.368%. ($1 = 1,265.6600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

