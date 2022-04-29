ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Chinese brokerage CITIC's first-quarter profit up 1.2%

(Adds Q1 revenue)

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, April 29 (Reuters) - CITIC Securities Co , China’s biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 1.2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.2 billion yuan ($788.27 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing, on revenue down 7.2% at 15.2 billion yuan.

The slight increase in profit outperformed Citic’s rivals, mainly thanks to limited investments losses, BOCOM International said in a research note on Friday. ($1 = 6.5881 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Selena Li in Hong Kong Editing by John Stonestreet and David Goodman)

