Los Angeles, CA

L.A. riots were a ‘tipping point’ for Black Americans. Is another uprising inevitable?

By Curtis Bunn
NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngrid Jones admitted her memory is not what it used to be. At 70, “I can go to the refrigerator and forget why I opened the door,” she said. But she said her recollection of 30 years ago is clear. It was her 40th birthday. “But that’s...

#African Americans#Black People#Tipping Point#Minneapolis Police#Police Sergeant#Racial Injustice#Protest#Racism#Black Americans
