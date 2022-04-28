ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Telemarketing Call Rule Slated for FTC Update to Fight Fraud (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Trade Commission voted to update its rule governing telemarketing to consumers, looking to take on fraudulent business-to-business calls and introduce...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Employers Cautioned as Suits Over COBRA Coverage Notices Add Up

Details can deter former workers from keeping health coverage. A rising threat of litigation is prompting benefits attorneys to caution employers to pay closer attention to the details of notices they provide about how former workers can continue their health coverage. Lawsuits against companies such as Amazon, General Motors, and...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

SCOTUS Ruling Curtailing Bias Remedies Goes Beyond Health Care

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday that federal anti-bias laws don’t allow plaintiffs to recover damages for emotional distress struck a blow to private enforcement of those laws by leaving litigants with no effective remedy, attorneys who practice in the area say. And the decision isn’t just about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Coverage Denials by Private Medicare Plans Spur Calls for Change (1)

American Medical Association, consumer groups call for action. A federal watchdog agency wants the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to issue new regulations and update its audit protocols to address the improper denial of prior authorization and payment requests by Medicare managed care plans. A report by the Health...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

DOJ’s Jan. 6 Prosecutor Strives to Win Tough Cases, Not Friends

Defense attorneys at the Greenbelt, Md. federal courthouse were relieved to hear assistant U.S. attorney Thomas Windom was headed to Justice Department headquarters rather than focusing on their clients. “I’ve tried cases vs Windom and he’s a bastard but I really do like him a lot. I’m glad he’s on...
GREENBELT, MD
bloomberglaw.com

Salesforce to Let Workers Break NDAs to Report Illegal Behavior

Employees gagged by non-disclosure agreements that stopped them from discussing workplace violations are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. The software company Salesforce Inc., which employs 73,000 workers, announced Friday that its entire U.S. workforce will not be liable for violating an NDA if they are discussing unlawful activity such as harassment or discrimination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

FMC Chair Seeks Bigger Budget Amid Increased Shipper Complaints, Legal Actions

Click here to read the full article. “Demand for Commission services is not dissipating,” the FMC chair said when petitioning Congress for a 5.2 percent budget bump. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst- to Last-Mile Stakeholders on What's Strangling the Supply ChainHapag-Lloyd Fined for 14 Shipping Act ViolationsAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge RivalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Mint Mobile Faces Claims That Data Breach Caused Crypto Theft

Judge allowed negligence, breach of contract claims to proceed. Mint Mobile LLC must face several claims brought by a customer who says that a Mint data breach exposed his personal information and caused him to have $466,000 worth of cryptocurrency stolen, according to a California federal judge who trimmed the claims.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Connecticut Likely to Be Fifth State with Consumer Privacy Bill

Connecticut is on track to become the fifth U.S. state with comprehensive consumer privacy legislation after both chambers of the General Assembly approved a bill that would give people the right to opt out of the processing and sale of their personal data and to ask that it be deleted.
CONNECTICUT STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Opioid Makers Could Face Higher Bar if FDA Gets New Powers

Opioid makers who want to put new painkillers on the market should have to prove their drug works better than what’s already out there, the FDA chief said Thursday in calling for new legal authority for the agency. “Opioids don’t work like other drugs, and I think that’s something...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon’s ‘Skyrocketing’ Injury Rates Demand Probe, Norcross Says

Increasing injury rates at Amazon.com Inc. ’s New Jersey warehouses suggest a need for the Labor Department’s safety agency to investigate, Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.) said. The overall injury rate at Amazon’s New Jersey-based warehouses increased by 54% from 2020 to 2021, Norcross said in a statement Friday,...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Biomat USA, Two Other Plasma Centers Skirt Biometric Claims

Three blood plasma companies sued for collecting fingerprints. Biomat USA, Talecris Plasma Resources, and Interstate Blood Bank escaped claims that they collected fingerprints of plasma donors in violation of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act, according to a federal judge who dismissed the complaint on Thursday. Plasma donors Brian Vaughan...
ILLINOIS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

SPAC Accounting Troubles Continue as Industry Scrutiny Mounts

The blank-check companies that were Wall Street darlings, and then regulator targets, are facing yet another round of accounting headaches. Four special purpose acquisition companies in the past two weeks have flagged errors in accounting for certain underwriter incentives serious enough to require them to restate their past financial statements. Given the similarity of the deals and the complexity of the accounting, more could be on the way.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Credit Suisse Board Sued by Retirement Fund for Archegos Debacle

Rhode Island fund sues on behalf of Credit Suisse shareholders. Separately shareholders vote not to absolve board of liability. A U.S. retirement fund sued current and former board members of. Credit Suisse Group AG. for alleged risk management failings over the collapse of Bill Hwang’s hedge fund. Archegos Capital...
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches

Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches. The company said Friday it will let people request that more types of content such as personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results. The new policy also allows the removal...
INTERNET

