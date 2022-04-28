Telemarketing Call Rule Slated for FTC Update to Fight Fraud (1)

Click here to read the full article. “Demand for Commission services is not dissipating,” the FMC chair said when petitioning Congress for a 5.2 percent budget bump. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFirst- to Last-Mile Stakeholders on What's Strangling the Supply ChainHapag-Lloyd Fined for 14 Shipping Act ViolationsAmazon's Logistics Fund, Prime Expansion Latest Efforts to Edge RivalsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO