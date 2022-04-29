ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin Rejects Biden’s EV Tax Credit as ‘Ludicrous’ (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator’s remarks come as Democrats seek to expand incentive. pushed back on a Biden administration proposal to expand the popular tax credit for...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 53

Geraldine Abragan Buddy Henry
4d ago

Congress invested heavily in EV industry with inside trading into battery companies, government contracts for EVs , tax subsidies for certain companies, tax deferments for others and tax credits ! The main reason EVS are being crammed down our throats is Congress is embedded with the EV industry !!

Reply(4)
38
Jerry Smith
4d ago

Gas prices are high because government wants it to be high so they can try to force the electric cars on us that's a fact. I seem to recall Obama saying gas prices should be 7 or 8dollars a gallon when they had there cash for clunkers deal and there war on SUV,s.

Reply
21
Kirk Somerville
4d ago

everything Biden does is ludicrous..all he wants to do is throw money around hoping they'll vote for him again.. what man w/any common sense give rebates away when there is already a waiting list to buy them.. how would u like this guy to manage ur business.😂😂

Reply
17
Related
Daily Mail

Five Democratic Senators including Krysten Sinema launch bipartisan bill to BLOCK Biden lifting Title 42 unless there is a plan in place to secure the border

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, will propose a new bill on Thursday that would prevent the Biden administration from lifting Title 42 without a plan in place to stop an expected surge of migrants at the border. Republicans oppose ending the public health order that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Maxine Waters pays daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash, adding to $1.2M in previous payments

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., paid her daughter another $24,000 in campaign cash during the most recent quarter, Federal Election Commission records reviewed by Fox News Digital show. Karen Waters, who has been organizing slate-mailing operations to bolster her mother's re-election for nearly two decades, and her company, Progressive Connections, have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Fox News

Ronna McDaniel hits back at Elizabeth Warren's calls for Dems to 'deliver': Biden 'delivered a catastrophe'

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel hit back at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.,who warned in an interview that Democrats will be in "real trouble" if the party doesn’t deliver for American voters before the 2022 midterm elections. McDaniel contested the claim on "The Faulkner Focus," saying Democrats and President Biden have embraced the progressive left wing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ev Tax Credit#Democrats#Democratic
POLITICO

Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy