ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Heights, MO

Woman to be sentenced today in murders of Maryland Heights father, toddler

By Monica Ryan, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haw6M_0fNumrfA00

ST. LOUIS – A woman will be sentenced Friday for the 2018 murders of Malcolm Mathis and his 2-year-old son.

Onyai Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action.

Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and 22-month-old Malcolm Mathis III were found stabbed to death at a home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue in Maryland Heights on the evening of Feb. 15, 2018. The slain father’s 4-year-old daughter and mother-in-law were badly injured during the gruesome attack but survived.

Top Story: 2.8 magnitude earthquake hits St. Louis area, USGS reports

“The stabbing deaths of Mr. Mathis and his toddler son were among the most despicable and gruesome murders ever committed in St. Louis County,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.

Turner’s boyfriend, Traveon Sims, is Mathis’ nephew. Sims is already serving life in prison for the crimes. He pleaded guilty in 2021. Sims admitted to stabbing the children and the mother-in-law and then waited for Malcolm Mathis II to arrive home before attacking him. Turner waited outside while the murders occurred and entered the home a short time later. She was charged as an accomplice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

enoughisenough
3d ago

life no early release for no reason....we don't want these people roaming around the general public.!!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Maryland Heights, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Bond set for Stone County woman charged in 2021 murder

GALENA, Mo. — A Stone County judge has set a bond for a woman who is charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with a December 2021 homicide. Sheila Phillips is accused of killing Billy Mack Walker, whose body was found abandoned by a road in Dade County. The judge set a bond for Phillips at […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Violent Crime#Usgs#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Lori Vallow Murder Trial Gets Big Update

Lori Vallow has been declared mentally fit to stand trial on charges related to the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7. Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a ruling Monday that Vallow is "restored to competency and is fit to proceed." Vallow is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, April 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WUSA9

Man attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend's mother; he's sentenced to 40 years in prison

A man from La Plata, Maryland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s mother back in 2019. Deon Johnson, 26, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and Failure to comply with Peace Order. Johnson also received 15 years of suspended time and will have supervised probation for five years.
LA PLATA, MD
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy