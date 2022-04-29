ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman shoots man who broke into her home on San Antonio’s Southeast side

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An intruder who broke into a house on San Antonio’s Southeast side has been shot to death...

www.ktsa.com

Ernest
3d ago

2nd Amendment exercised for what it was intended. Glad she and kids are okay. That is traumatizing stuff, having someone shot and killed in your house no matter the reason. again, hope they are okay present and future tense.

