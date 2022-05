SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch will face the Laval Rocket in the North Division Semifinals. Tickets for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now. The best-of-five series will begin in Syracuse with Game 1 on Friday, May 6 and Game 2 on Saturday, May 7. The Crunch will travel to face the Rocket for Game 3 on Thursday, May 12 and Game 4 on Saturday, May 14, if necessary. Syracuse will host Game 5 on Tuesday, May 17, if necessary.

