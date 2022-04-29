ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of 4-year-old girl killed in Opelousas shooting speaks out

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) — The mother and grandmother of a 4-year-old girl killed in Opelousas are speaking out for the first time. The 4-year old and a 46-year-old man were killed in a shooting in the 700 block of Mia Street. Three other children: a 17-month old, a 7-year-old, and a 16-year-old were also all hospitalized.

Opelousas police say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation between two women. Two men joined the dispute, and multiple shots were fired in an apartment complex. One of those bullets killed 4-year-old Rakatelyn Colla. Her mother heard it all.

“They took my baby from me. They took her,” Iesha Thomas said in tears.

Thomas says she was at home with her children when she heard gunshots.

“All I could hear coming from the front room was fifteen shots. I come to the front, and they all shot up. The 4-year-old gone. She passed. She didn’t pass at the hospital. She passed at home,” the mother added.

She says the men who ran into her apartment just started shooting.

UPDATE: Opelousas double homicide also injures 3 children

“They planned to swipe out everything. They went for everybody in there,” Thomas told News Ten.

Her 7-year-old who was injured in the shooting is now back home. Her 1-year-old who was also shot is still in the ICU. Her 4-year-old, Rakatelyn was killed.

“When they came got me to get my grandbaby, my grandbaby was not supposed to be on no sidewalk with nothing covering they body,” Rakatelyn’s grandmother, Enola Thomas, said.

She says it’s the worst pain she’s ever experienced.

“As for a mother and a grandmother, no one was supposed to see nothing like this,” Enola added.

Even though Rakatelyn has passed away, her mother says she still has five children and always will.

“I still have five, no matter what. I’m not going to say four. She’s here. In my heart, I have five. I have four that’s living, and I have an angel,” her mother said.

Opelousas police have a warrant for one suspect for two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder, and home invasion. They have not yet released the name of the suspect.

