Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a pair of headlining gigs in New York and Los Angeles, and with it the promise of new music later this year. It’s been three years since the trio has played any U.S. shows — and nine years since their last album, 2013’s Mosquito — but that will change this fall when the Yeah Yeah Yeahs play New York’s Forest Hills Stadium on Oct. 1 followed by a gig at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 6.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO