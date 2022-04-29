New Doctor Strange 2 TV spot reveals more of Professor X – and a major cameo

The Bugsnax Liz missing diary pieces are an important part of the storyline, which are introduced once you meet up with Eggabell on the Frosted Peak. This triggers the Crack The Code quest, where you're tasked with finding four of Lizbert’s items that have been scattered around the region, and their locations are essential information as you won't be able to progress the storyline further until you collect them all. To earn three of them you'll need to guide certain villagers back to camp, while the fourth is discovered by searching around the open world. We've got details here for all of the Bugsnax Liz missing diary pieces, including what quest each lost item is linked to, how to complete those quests, and how to gather all four of Lizbert’s items for Eggabell.
Comments / 0