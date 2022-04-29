ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Doctor Strange 2 TV spot reveals more of Professor X – and a major cameo

By Molly Edwards
 3 days ago
A new Doctor Strange 2 TV spot has revealed a major cameo, along with another look at Professor X. If you don't want a big appearance spoiled early, look away now…. In the clip, which you can see below, we see more of Patrick Stewart as Professor X, with a look...

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
GamesRadar+

Sam Raimi says Doctor Strange 2 will "satisfy WandaVision fans"

Marvel has released a new Doctor Strange 2 featurette ahead of the film's May 6 release – and this one spotlights the return of everyone's favorite witch, Wanda Maximoff. The short clip, which can be viewed above, includes commentary from Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, producer Kevin Feige, and director Sam Raimi. "We wanted to satisfy the WandaVision fans," Raimi explains. "And take them to the next level with the character they love."
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Hunger Games prequel movie gets 2023 release date

The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, now has an official release date. The prequel is currently set to hit the big screen on November 17, 2023. The announcement was made at CinemaCon, along with a teaser trailer. "You’re invited to return to the Games," read the screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). "In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake."
MOVIES
Tom Cruise
Hayley Atwell
Person
Patrick Stewart
GamesRadar+

Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels swap 2023 release dates

Two major upcoming MCU movies, Ant-Man 3 and The Marvels, have swapped release dates, Marvel has announced. As confirmed on Marvel's official website, The Marvels has been delayed to July 28, 2023 (Ant-Man 3's previous release date), while Ant-Man 3 has been moved forward to February 17, 2023, the spot previously occupied by The Marvels.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
#Second Doctor#Cameo#Doctor Strange#Illuminati#Namor
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
GamesRadar+

Where to find Bugsnax Liz missing diary pieces

The Bugsnax Liz missing diary pieces are an important part of the storyline, which are introduced once you meet up with Eggabell on the Frosted Peak. This triggers the Crack The Code quest, where you're tasked with finding four of Lizbert’s items that have been scattered around the region, and their locations are essential information as you won't be able to progress the storyline further until you collect them all. To earn three of them you'll need to guide certain villagers back to camp, while the fourth is discovered by searching around the open world. We've got details here for all of the Bugsnax Liz missing diary pieces, including what quest each lost item is linked to, how to complete those quests, and how to gather all four of Lizbert’s items for Eggabell.
VIDEO GAMES
