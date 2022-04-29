ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Done Deal: Austrian FA Reach a Total Agreement With Ralf Rangnick to Manage Austria National Football Team

By Alan Bince
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0Q6V_0fNujrhN00

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has accepted the contract offered by the Austrian Football Federation to coach the country's national team as part of their ambitious campaign to make strides in the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has accepted the contract offered by the Austrian Football Federation to coach the country's national team as part of their ambitious campaign to make strides in the 2026 World Cup.

The German football administrator will carry out a dual role: manager of the Austrian national team and consultant of Manchester United, as things stand. There is a mutual agreement between the club's hierarchy and the former Schalke manager that the Austrian job won't affect his advisory role inside Old Trafford's footballing structure.

According to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic , the Austrian Football Association has scheduled a press conference on Friday morning at 11.45 BST to officially announce the appointment.

As per the same report, the ex-Leipzig Sporting Director is still in the United Kingdom and won't attend the press conference in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlMUI_0fNujrhN00

IMAGO / PA Images

A meeting will take place to finalize the process of the appointment. According to Simon Stone of the BBC , the meeting of the Austrian Football Association has started. The session will last for around 60 minutes. As per initial indications, the main objective of this crucial meeting is to rubber-stamp the appointment of the manager today.

According to Austrian media publishers Kurier , OFB President Gerhard Milletich and Sporting Director Peter Schottel will chair the executive meeting that starts at 11 BST at the Marriott Hotel in the capital city of Vienna. The decision will be officially announced one hour from the start of the meeting.

Ralf Rangnick has promised in his recent press interviews that he will help Erik ten Hag and John Murtough to bring changes into the club's recruitment approach and make the team successful. Time will tell how that works out in the long run.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Leao on target as Milan earn precious win over Fiorentina

May 1 (Reuters) - AC Milan's Rafael Leao took advantage of a late goalkeeping howler as the Serie A leaders went five points clear at the top with a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at San Siro on Sunday. With eight minutes left on the clock, Leao latched on to a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Paul Pogba
Reuters

Soccer-Agent Raiola passes away after battle with illness

(Reuters) - Soccer agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 in an Italian hospital after battling illness, his family said in a statement on Saturday. Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in the Netherlands before becoming one of the most powerful soccer agents in the world, with clients including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Team#Austrian#Manchester United#German#Schalke#The Athletic
Daily Mail

Ajax 3-0 PEC Zwolle: Erik ten Hag's eyes remain firmly fixed on his current role despite Manchester United appointment as his side close in on Eredvisie title with Davy Klaassen hitting brace to secure impressive win

Erik ten Hag's Ajax edged closer to securing the Eredivisie title with a 3-0 victory at home to PEC Zwolle, with Davy Klaassen scoring twice. Ten Hag, who will take charge of Manchester United at the conclusion of the campaign, is looking to sign off in style at Ajax. His...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Leverkusen eyeing Champions League after win; Leipzig loses

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen consolidated third place and Leipzig dropped out of the Bundesliga top four after contrasting fortunes for both in their quest for Champions League qualification on Monday. Leipzig slipped to its second consecutive defeat when 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach won their game 3-1 to move to...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Bayern, Dortmund lose; relegation keeps Bundesliga exciting

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund lost in the Bundesliga on Saturday. But the real drama was elsewhere. Hertha Berlin thought it had survival secured until it conceded in injury time to draw at Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 while Stuttgart also scored late to keep the relegation scrap going into the final two games.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich facing scrutiny for players' Ibiza party trip

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich players are facing criticism and scrutiny for taking a short holiday in Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz with the Bundesliga title already wrapped up. Bayern clinched its 10th consecutive title with three rounds to spare on April 23, then followed up with a...
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
559
Followers
795
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy