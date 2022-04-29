ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birkin creator Hermès bringing luxury Parisian fashion to Austin with weekend opening

By Sonia Garcia
Austonia
Austonia
 3 days ago
The hip South Congress strip is getting a dose of ultra-luxury class as Parisian fashion brand, Hermès, opens this weekend. The high-end retailer, creator of the iconic Birkin bag that can run upward of $100,000, is opening its two-story shop on Saturday in proximity to other luxury stores in the Music...

Austonia

Intimate secret shows might just be the most 'Austin' way to see live music in town

When you sign up for one of Sofar Studios’ secret shows, there’s a surprise around every corner from buying the ticket to walking out of the venue.A musical community putting on intimate live concerts in 325 cities and counting across the world, Sofar Studios puts on shows with unannounced artists with the goal of connecting locals to up-and-coming musicians. Austonia attended a Sofar show that was in partnership with Bumble at Aviator Nation, 1325 S. Congress Ave., featuring performances from Mélat, Tony22 and Clarence James on April 14.How a Sofar Sounds show worksTicketholders are told only the general area of...
Austonia

Emma Stone is Austin's newest celebrity resident

Emma Stone is Austin’s newest A-lister—joining names like Joe Rogan, Jonathan Van Ness and James Marsden—after she reportedly traded in Hollywood glamor for a cushy Tarrytown estate.The 33-year-old “La La Land” actress reportedly relocated to the capital city last May, according to a report from Dirt.com, after quietly purchasing a 1.2-acre property, which was never listed. What we know about the home:At 6,200 square feet, the home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.The home was sold by real estate tycoon and Texas native C. Patrick Oles Jr., of Austin-based Barshop & Oles Co., who bought the dwelling in 1997.The home was last listed in the $4 million range but is likely worth about $7-8 million now.Kendra Scott is reportedly one of her new neighbors.This is Stone’s fourth and by far most expensive property; aside from her new Texas digs, Stone owns a stylish New York City apartment, a $3.25 million mid-century home in Malibu and a $2.3 million Los Angeles Westwood home. Stone sold her $3.9 million Beverly Hills home in 2019.
Austonia

Art, auto shows and festivals on festivals: What to do in Austin this weekend

Atelier Beauté Chanel Pop-upWhen: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through SundayWhere: Music Lane, 1009 South Congress Ave.What: This is the last chance to catch Chanel’s pop-up beauty workshop, where you can toy with makeup, fragrance and skincare or get an application by a professional. The pop-up is gone for good on Sunday.Austin Auto ShowWhen: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday-SundayWhere: Austin Convention Center, 500 East Cesar Chavez St.What: Join the Austin Automobile Dealers Association for a weekend of “this year’s most anticipated” car models under one roof. Pricing starts at $6 in advance, $8 at the door.The Austin Pancakes & Booze Art ShowWhen:...
Austonia

Texas THC: What you can legally get in Austin this 4/20

Happy 4/20 Austin, can you smell the devil's lettuce in the air? This city is home to some famous stoners—Willie Nelson loves marijuana so much he has his own blend—and possession of small amounts has been essentially decriminalized by the Austin Police Department since 2020. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie's Reserve (@williesreserveofficial) Americans overwhelmingly support legalization in some form—91% according to the Pew Research Center—and marijuana is partially legal in 37 states. Texas’ relationship with cannabis is...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The Great Springs Project's 100-mile trail could connect the Capitol to the Alamo by 2036

Central Texans will be able to walk from Austin to San Antonio and all the communities in between, connecting 50,000 acres over the Edwards Aquifer, before 15 years are up.The Great Springs Project, with help from Alta Planning + Design, announced plans for the proposed 100-mile trail on Monday, with the goal to complete the massive web of interconnected trails by the Texas Bicentennial in 2036. The trail will connect four major Edwards Aquifer springs. (Great Springs Project)The network will connect already-existing trails with proposed trails to fill in the gaps. The trail will likely be built in phases depending on:FundingLandowner...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Here's the typical pay for a Big Tech worker in Austin

While tech workers might be lured to Austin with its abundance of great food, live music and entertainment, it doesn’t hurt that companies are often offering handsome pay packages as they compete for talent. Big Tech, in particular, is driving record levels of job creation and population growth in Austin, so how high of salaries are these workers raking in? A March study found Austin is the best paying city in Texas for software engineers, with an average salary at $128,524. But aside from that role, these companies also have workers at warehouses and retail shops. Disclosures from the Securities...
Austonia

Meta, TikTok and Google offices are just the beginning of tech’s takeover in downtown Austin

In recent weeks, it’s been one downtown tower announcement after another. A 675-foot skyscraper on W. Sixth Street, a 65 story tower on East 2nd Street, and just east of the Frost Bank Tower, a 46-story office building with a sky garden. While many of the new announcements come with mentions of restaurants or retail that families, students and legislators may enjoy, these buildings in downtown show an Austin that’s trying to keep up with more companies bringing their workers to the capital city. Tyler Buckler, principal at Cielo Property Group, which is behind the tower with a sky garden,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Grab your putter: Austin studio reimagines classic video game with virtual reality

Now you can play putt-putt from the comfort of your home. Austin-based computer animation studio Mighty Coconut has made a virtual reality mini golf game with add-on courses set to release this summer and another near the end of the year. These announcements come as tech races to form advancements in VR and the metaverse, a growing network of virtual worlds. So far, Austin’s tech scene has put its hat in the ring with games such as the hot-selling island world of White Sands. For this latest game, known as “Walkabout Mini Golf: Myst,” Mighty Coconut partnered with Washington-based video...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Lead singer Daniel Sahad of rising Austin band Nané dies at 29

Homegrown band Nané announced via social media that the group's frontman, 29-year-old Daniel Sahad, died on Sunday night. Sahad had been singing for Nané since he started the rock and soul band in Austin six years ago. The news comes as a shock to the Austin community, who are offering their condolences and sharing memories on social media. The cause of death has yet to be announced. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nané (@nanetheband) The group of five...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Big names in Austin entertainment industry to team up on new E. Riverside nightlife venue

Tired of Dirty Sixth or Rainey?A new unnamed nightlife venue is headed to 110 Riverside Drive, or the spot "where Downtown Austin and South Congress merge," with plans to open this fall.The 11-acre lot is the former site of male entertainment club La Bare, which relocated to North Austin more than a decade ago. In its stead is a new project headed by NoCo Hospitality (of Higher Ground fame) with partners including Hotel Vegas co-owner Charles Ferraro and Paolo Soriano, who co-owns Rainey Street cocktail bar Reina. Other funders include Austin concert promoting giant C3 Presents, which puts on Austin City Limits each year, and Elevate Development Partners.The new 12,000 foot venue is in the hands of architect Fred Hubnik, who has helped with such popular Austin staples as Nickel City and Armadillo Den, and Pravo Construction. The city permits have been submitted and accepted by the City of Austin, and the new mystery venue is looking to open this fall.
Austonia

Controversial Fourth Street high-rise gears up for first public hearing with landmark commission

By Kali BrambleThe Historic Landmark Commission’s architectural review committee hosted an unusually full conference room on Monday, as developers revealed their initial rendering of a 40-floor high-rise that would occupy the majority of a block in the center of Austin’s warehouse district.Houston-based Hanover Company intends to partially demolish structures at 201-213 W. Fourth St. to make room for the multi-use complex, which would consist of bottom-floor retail space supporting 400 residential units overhead. Plans include the reconstruction of buildings that are currently home to LGBTQ bars Coconut Club and Oilcan Harry’s, as well as the complete demolition of Neon Grotto...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Google

The average Google worker makes around the highest out of all Big Tech. In 2021, the median worker compensation was $295,884. The company, which first came to Austin in 2007, has more than 1,500 workers in Central Texas and will soon move into its downtown sailboat-like tower. Just below Google,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

As Tesla, Apple draw people to Austin, the office market proves to be one of the hottest in the US

Demand for office space in Austin has hit a record high in the early part of this year and placed the capital city as one of the top markets in the U.S. for office development.According to a new report by real estate group CBRE, competition for offices has surged average asking rates to more than $53 per square foot in Austin. This is the first time rates were more than $50 since the company began tracking in 1989.Aside from office and building space analysis, the report says the overall economic health of the Austin metro is “robust” with an unemployment...
Austonia

New apartments on South First add to housing trend of micro-units in Austin

More micro-units are coming to Austin, this time with South First apartments that will include retail and commercial space on the ground floor.Known as Bruno, the building will have 38 studios and four one-bedroom apartments available for rent. “Bruno is one of only a handful of micro-unit developments in Austin and the only one in South Austin with such proximity to downtown,” said Ross Wilson, Austin and San Antonio Division President of StoryBuilt, the Austin-based real estate developer that will manage the apartments.For renters who like the “micro” in micro-units, the smallest size apartments will be 308 square feet. StoryBuilt...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin officials visit Las Vegas to meet with Boring Company

Austin officials are doing research on underground transportation tunnels. The Austin Chronicle reports that 10 Austin employees with the Development Services Department traveled to Las Vegas in a visit that could provide insights into reviewing an Austin tunnel project. Boring has three projects in Las Vegas, with a completed three-station; one costs about $47 million.Who Austin DSD met with: Representatives of the Boring CompanyThe Las Vegas Convention CenterClark County officialsA DSD spokesperson told the Chronicle that staff met with them to “learn more about the specific technology and construction methodology used for Boring Company infrastructure, and the process Clark County implemented to review and permit” tunnels.The Boring Company has taken interest near Austin lately by exploring a warehouse and manufacturing facility in Bastrop and is in talks with San Antonio for a tunnel running between the airport and downtown.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Wastin' away in Margaritaville: New active-adult community planned for Austin

Austinites aged 55 and up could soon have the opportunity to live the Jimmy Buffet lifestyle while “wastin’ away” in an active-adult Margaritaville community.Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Floridian Minto Communities USA announced plans this week to build Latitude Margaritaville communities in Austin, Houston and Dallas. Developers said there are "world-class" amenities planned. (Latitude Margaritaville)The company said Texas was chosen after noticing trends of Texans traveling to communities in Florida but noticing they didn’t want to permanently leave the Lone Star State. Texas also made a good choice due to its temperate climate, amount of land, access to activities and proximity to airports, services, offices and hospitals. Margaritaville communities will include amenities like:A resort-style poolFitness facilitiesLive entertainmentTrademark food and drink conceptsArt and educational programming The entryway's bright colors will instantly let you know you're in margaritaville. (Latitude Margaritaville)Residences will include villas, single-family and cottage-style homes. The three new communities will join two existing communities in Florida and one in South Carolina.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

New Netflix show gives a cut-throat test to Austin couples

Reality TV is getting cozy in Austin.Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” is the latest reality show to film in Austin and is already No. 1 on the platform’s top 10.The series, which was released over the weekend, features six Austin couples: in each couple, one person wants to get married and gives their partner an ultimatum to either come out of the show together or to move on. Over the course of three weeks, the couples will split and date others in the group.Austin in the spotlight: You can expect to see Austin Marriott Downtown and Zanzibar in a lot of the show, along with a few other iconic Austin attractions.The release follows the recent premiere of “Roaring Twenties,” a Netflix reality show shot in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Local celebrity raises $1M at philanthropic gala with Leon Bridges

Hundreds of Austin’s best and brightest gathered over the weekend at the Annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala—which returned to the downtown JW Marriott, 110 East 2nd St., for the first time since 2019.The gala, which brings over 500 supporters together to celebrate the foundation’s mission of providing after-school programs for children and working parents, included appearances from former world champion tennis player Andy Roddick, new ARF CEO Jaime Garcia, co-chairs Leon & Tiffany Chen of Tiff’s Treats, and Roddick's wife and actress Brooklyn Decker. From left to right, former tennis world champ Andy Roddick, new ARF CEO Jaime Garcia and Actress...
AUSTIN, TX
