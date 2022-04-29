Birkin creator Hermès bringing luxury Parisian fashion to Austin with weekend opening

Reality TV is getting cozy in Austin.Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” is the latest reality show to film in Austin and is already No. 1 on the platform’s top 10.The series, which was released over the weekend, features six Austin couples: in each couple, one person wants to get married and gives their partner an ultimatum to either come out of the show together or to move on. Over the course of three weeks, the couples will split and date others in the group.Austin in the spotlight: You can expect to see Austin Marriott Downtown and Zanzibar in a lot of the show, along with a few other iconic Austin attractions.The release follows the recent premiere of “Roaring Twenties,” a Netflix reality show shot in Austin.

