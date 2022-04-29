Michigan wants to plant 50 million trees by 2030

They say it’s much more than a symbol of combating climate change.

Those who plant a tree this month cite research that says doing so really can make a difference — if multiplied over and over.

With Friday the 50th anniversary of Arbor Day, what once was just a pleasant rite of spring has morphed into a race by numbers. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced this week it would plant 50 million trees by 2030, as a partner in the global Trillion Trees campaign.

The nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation said its new goal is 500 million in the next five years. And the “social-enterprise company” called 8billiontrees.com, based in Las Vegas, has a numerical goal built into its name as it raises money to replant the Amazon rainforest.

In southeast Michigan, the numbers are lower but still impressive. The city of Detroit said it planted 5,500 trees since 2017 for its 10,000 Up! campaign and it has 5,000 more saplings available free to residents who want them — like Cal Lloyd, 81, of northwest Detroit, who had four ivory silk lilac saplings planted Thursday on the easements framing her corner lot.

“I love trees!” exclaimed Lloyd, a retired administrative assistant who worked at Wayne State University.

“Trees ease my stress — I don’t know why — and they release oxygen, which I know is good for everybody.”

North of 8 Mile, Oakland County’s Oakstem project launched last week with a goal of about 1,350 trees, to be planted with grants awarded to 12 communities in the Kuhn Drainage District, which opened in 1973 under the name 12 Towns Drain. Its dozen member towns are in dire need of tree roots that will soak up rainwater, instead of allowing it to rush into sewers, mix with sanitary waste and then overflow into Lake St. Clair on some occasions, backing up into basements on others.

One fan of overhead foliage is Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter, a resident of Ferndale, one of the 12 towns that have reeled from repeated basement flooding.

Planting trees “is an easy way for us to improve the quality of life for our residents and help contribute to the fight against climate change,” Coulter said in a news release. Trees are a natural form of air conditioning that, when mature and growing near homes, can reduce inside temperatures by 10 to 20 degrees during hot summer days, according to online home-improvement sources.

The Detroit Zoo has its own program to plant 2,000 trees on its campuses in Royal Oak and at Detroit’s Belle Isle State Park, as well as in communities across metro Detroit. Many ornamental saplings were planted last year and are blooming in pink for the first time this week around the zoo. Each year, a mature tree absorbs an estimated 1,600 gallons of stormwater and about 50 pounds of carbon dioxide — the chief “greenhouse gas” contributing to climate change, Gerry VanAcker, the zoo’s chief operating officer, said in a news release.

So, what’s the best time to plant a tree? As they do about everything else under the sun, online voices differ loudly about whether spring or fall is best.

On GardeningKnowHow.com, writer Nikki Tilley says, “In most areas, fall is the best time of year to plant trees.” At GardenMyths.com, southern Ontario biochemist and plant blogger Robert Pavlis warns against the dangers of spring planting because newly planted trees “just can’t suck up enough water to support all of the leaves.”

In general, though, experts at Michigan State University give spring the nod. Either season can work but, in general, early spring is the best time for planting trees in Michigan, said Randy Klevickas, resident manager of MSU’s Tree Research Center.

“Plant too early in the fall and the top is prone to stress; and too late, the tree struggles to prepare itself for winter survival,” Klevickas said in an email Thursday, as he drove to a location near Gaylord for, “guess what, tree planting! — several thousand red pine seedlings for a joint tree genetics research project we are conducting with the Michigan DNR Forestry Division,” he said.

A colleague chimed in while on the way to another planting project in Grand Rapids.

“I agree with Randy's comments,” said Bert Cregg, an MSU professor of both horticulture and forestry.

“The fall/spring planting question is a bit of a tempest in a teapot,” said Cregg in an email, as he headed to participate with a Christmas tree grower in a research trial.

“Homeowners planting balled and burlap or container-grown trees should have good success planting in either fall or spring, provided they are planted properly and have good aftercare.

“Sometimes homeowners will plant small, bare-root seedlings,” which are injured by freeze-thaw cycles, “so spring planting is best for those. Otherwise, there is no clear advantage of fall or spring planting in Michigan, and no clear consensus in the scientific literature."

As for the long wait to see a tree mature, those wielding a shovel this week would be smart to consult an unlikely source of landscaping advice. It’s a well-reviewed memoir — with cover blurbs by Tom Brokaw and Jeff Daniels — of a retired University of Michigan journalism professor and former Time magazine correspondent who inherited a cherry farm in northern Michigan.

Now in his golden years, author Charles Eisendrath writes that he’s planting red oak, black cherry and black walnut trees that his grandchildren will appreciate, decades from now.

In “Downstream from Here,” Eisendrath writes of planting trees that he’ll never live to see tower over his acreage. Still, he says, “It’s the dream that counts.”

