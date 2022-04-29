ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATINGS * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and Fire weather zones 151 through 154. * TIMING...Late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph gusting 35 to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brazos, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near the northern portions of Lake Livingston, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Trinity County in southeastern Texas Northern Grimes County in southeastern Texas East central Brazos County in southeastern Texas Northwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southern Houston County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Polk County in southeastern Texas Central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 859 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west of Riverside to 6 miles northeast of Bedias to 10 miles east of Kurten, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Huntsville, Madisonville, Point Blank, Riverside, Bedias, Kurten, Iola, Crabbs Prairie and Oakhurst. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, Moore and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening by 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota Elm River at Westport affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Elm River at Westport. * WHEN...From this evening to late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, The county road east of Westport becomes impassable * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Monday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to a crest of 14.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:11:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WEBER...SOUTH CENTRAL BOX ELDER...WESTERN DAVIS AND EASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Johnston, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 21:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Johnston; Marshall; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Carter County in southern Oklahoma South central Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 957 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clarita to 3 miles north of Dickson, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ardmore, Durant, Madill, Tishomingo, Kingston, Dickson, Caddo, Mannsville, Ravia, Wapanucka, Silo, Milburn, Tushka, Caney, Kenefic, Bromide, Mead, Armstrong, Clarita and Fillmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .Long duration major flooding is expected on Pembina River at Neche and Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo over the next seven days. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Crawford, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford; Madison; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Madison County in northwestern Arkansas South central Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas Northern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Washington County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 1012 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tontitown to near West Fork to near Lee Creek, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Huntsville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins Tontitown... West Fork Greenland... Winslow St. Paul... Hindsville Wesley... Saint Paul Forum... Aurora Clifty... Withrow Springs State Park Devils Den State Park... Brentwood This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 37 and 74. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, AND HUGO.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carroll; Madison; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A line of storms containing heavy rainfall will continue to move into northwest Arkansas tonight. !-3 inches of rain will be possible which could lead to localized flooding potential of flood prone and urban areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Arkansas...and southeastern and east central Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Sequoyah The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pushmataha County in southeastern Oklahoma Haskell County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma Latimer County in southeastern Oklahoma Le Flore County in southeastern Oklahoma Pittsburg County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1010 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whitefield to 5 miles southwest of Red Oak to 4 miles east of Daisy, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Poteau Wilburton... Stigler Antlers... Clayton Pocola... Muldrow Heavener... Roland Spiro... Hartshorne Krebs... Arkoma Panama... Talihina Wister... Quinton Howe... Kiowa This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 312 and 328. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaver; Texas FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees are expected. * WHERE...The central and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle as well as much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern and west central Arkansas. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Madison, northern Franklin and northeastern Crawford Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Fern, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include St. Paul... Cass Saint Paul... Kingston Aurora... Boston Pettigrew... Japton Witter... Fern Jethro... Bidville Red Star... Combs Locke... Turners Bend Lonelm... Dutton Barnes... Redding MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone; Taney Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Taney, central Christian, Stone, Barry and southeastern Lawrence Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Verona to near Cassville to 6 miles north of Grandview. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nixa... Ozark Branson... Lake Taneycomo Table Rock Lake... Roaring River State Park Table Rock State Park... Aurora Hollister... Cassville Silver Dollar City... Kimberling City Forsyth... Marionville Clever... Merriam Woods Crane... Shell Knob Kissee Mills... Billings MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cass, northwestern Henry, northeastern Bates, southwestern Lafayette, southeastern Jackson and western Johnson Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 957 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Tapawingo to near East Lynne to 8 miles southeast of Adrian. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Independence, Lee`s Summit, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Odessa, Holden, Lake Lotawana, Garden City, Lone Jack, Wellington, Lake Tapawingo, Urich, Creighton, Chilhowee, Kingsville, Levasy, Lake Lafayette and Centerview. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 16 and 41. Interstate 470 between mile markers 15 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO

