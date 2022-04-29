ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

Former La Porte Hospital will be demolished

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXV99_0fNuji0400
The former La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincolnway.

Now that La Porte’s new $125 million hospital is open, there’s no need for the building it replaced.

Temporary fencing was installed around the former La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincolnway the week of April 24, representatives for Northwest Health said. Actual demolition work will start soon.

“Demolition of the old La Porte Hospital located at 1007 Lincolnway will be underway in the coming weeks with site work beginning as soon as April 25,” said Kelly Credit, a spokesperson for Northwest Health. “The demolition team will salvage remaining materials prior to demolition.”

The seven-acre site will be graded, seeded and made into a green, “park-like space for the community and hospital staff to enjoy,” Credit said.

Demolition and environmental remediation of the land is expected to be completed in spring 2023, she said.

There are no immediate plans to redevelop the site.

Northwest Health anticipates maintaining the property as green space. Any future opportunities for the site would be explored with input from the city of La Porte before a decision was made, the health system said.

After the new hospital opened, the former hospital site continued to house a sleep lab, wound center, infusion center and two physician offices. Those services relocated to the new 40,000 square-foot medical office building , which opened next door to the new hospital in February.

The former hospital also served as a COVID vaccination center.

The new four-story hospital at 1331 State St. opened in October 2020, a block away from the old hospital.

The post Former La Porte Hospital will be demolished appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 4

Tone Mcclusky
3d ago

Why?! Make it a homeless rehabilitation center! It’s perfectly fine for that and needed on this Methed up community! Who’s calling the shots. How about working on roads and sidewalks first! One mission at a time. Don’t want to use it for the first suggestion make it a pandemic relief center! Someone made the same call. Tore down a perfectly fine renovated hospital. Made people on that neighborhood have to go 15 minutes in either direction to get rushed to the hospital… sometimes minutes matter! But then 2-3 years later they built a building about equal size to that hospital 4 minutes in the other direction for the first suggestion. Make the dollars make sense! Just like this old hospital the one in Indianapolis was a solid brick building to! Need a third reason to not demo it and don’t like the other first 2 reasons. How about a place to go just in case of a fallout! Never know…

Reply(1)
7
