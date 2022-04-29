High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday's results
Baseball
Our Lady of Lourdes 2, Hen Hud 1
Spackenkill 5, Dover 1
Monroe-Woodbury 8, Beacon 4
Softball
Pawling 22, Dobbs Ferry 3, 5
John Jay 9, Suffern 2
Irvington 10, Putnam Valley/Haldane 9
Boys lacrosse
Our Lady of Lourdes 6, Ossining 3
Mahopac 6, Wappingers 2
Arlington 14, Clarkstown South 4
Kingston vs. Washingtonville at Washingtonville MS
Wallkill at Saugerties
Girls lacrosse
Minisink Valley 19, Beacon 1
New Paltz vs. Warwick at Sanfordville Elementary
Burke Catholic vs. Cornwall at Cornwall MS
Saugerties at Monroe-Woodbury
Kingston at John Jay-Cross River
Tennis
Spackenkill 4, Saugerties 1
Rhinebeck 5, Wallkill 0
Arlington 4, Roy C. Ketcham 3
Red Hook 6, Highland 0
Briarcliff 3, Our Lady of Lourdes 2
Lakeland 4, Beacon 3
Marlboro at Ellenville
New Paltz at Onteora
Golf
Beacon vs. Goshen at Stony Ford Golf Course
Unified basketball
Pine Plains at Rondout Valley
Track and field
Penn Relays
Beacon, Chester, Pine Plains, Sullivan West, Tri-Valley at Marlboro
Saturday's events
Baseball
New Paltz at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 11 a.m.
O'Neill at Highland, 11 a.m.
Red Hook at Rhinebeck, 11 a.m.
Spackenkill vs. Warwick at Warwick MS, 11 a.m.
Softball
Spackenkill at Rhinebeck, 10 a.m.
Wallkill at Beacon, 11 a.m.
Red Hook vs. Spackenkill at Rhinebeck, noon
Red Hook at Rhinebeck, 2 p.m.
Monroe-Woodbury at Roy. C. Ketcham, 4 p.m.
NYS Softball Hall of Fame tournament
At Heuvelton HS
Camden (Section 3) vs. Pine Plains, 10:35 a.m.
Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Camden (Section 3), 12:35 p.m.
Pine Plains vs. Sandy Creek (Section 3), 12:35 p.m.
At Beekmantown
Chatauqua Lake (Section 6) vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, 4:35 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
New Paltz at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 11 a.m.
Minisink Valley at Highland, 11 a.m.
Girls lacrosse
Minisink Valley at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 2:30 p.m.
Track and field
Kingston Invitational at Dietz Stadium, 9 a.m.
Penn Relays, 9 a.m.
Sunday's events
No events scheduled
This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule
