Poughkeepsie, NY

High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule

By Debbie Schechter, Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday's results

Baseball

Our Lady of Lourdes 2, Hen Hud 1

Spackenkill 5, Dover 1

Monroe-Woodbury 8, Beacon 4

Softball

Pawling 22, Dobbs Ferry 3, 5

John Jay 9, Suffern 2

Irvington 10, Putnam Valley/Haldane 9

Boys lacrosse

Our Lady of Lourdes 6, Ossining 3

Mahopac 6, Wappingers 2

Arlington 14, Clarkstown South 4

Kingston vs. Washingtonville at Washingtonville MS

Wallkill at Saugerties

Girls lacrosse

Minisink Valley 19, Beacon 1

New Paltz vs. Warwick at Sanfordville Elementary

Burke Catholic vs. Cornwall at Cornwall MS

Saugerties at Monroe-Woodbury

Kingston at John Jay-Cross River

Tennis

Spackenkill 4, Saugerties 1

Rhinebeck 5, Wallkill 0

Arlington 4, Roy C. Ketcham 3

Red Hook 6, Highland 0

Briarcliff 3, Our Lady of Lourdes 2

Lakeland 4, Beacon 3

Marlboro at Ellenville

New Paltz at Onteora

Golf

Beacon vs. Goshen at Stony Ford Golf Course

Unified basketball

Pine Plains at Rondout Valley

Track and field

Penn Relays

Beacon, Chester, Pine Plains, Sullivan West, Tri-Valley at Marlboro

Saturday's events

Baseball

New Paltz at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 11 a.m.

O'Neill at Highland, 11 a.m.

Red Hook at Rhinebeck, 11 a.m.

Spackenkill vs. Warwick at Warwick MS, 11 a.m.

Softball

Spackenkill at Rhinebeck, 10 a.m.

Wallkill at Beacon, 11 a.m.

Red Hook vs. Spackenkill at Rhinebeck, noon

Red Hook at Rhinebeck, 2 p.m.

Monroe-Woodbury at Roy. C. Ketcham, 4 p.m.

NYS Softball Hall of Fame tournament

At Heuvelton HS

Camden (Section 3) vs. Pine Plains, 10:35 a.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt vs. Camden (Section 3), 12:35 p.m.

Pine Plains vs. Sandy Creek (Section 3), 12:35 p.m.

At Beekmantown

Chatauqua Lake (Section 6) vs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, 4:35 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

New Paltz at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 11 a.m.

Minisink Valley at Highland, 11 a.m.

Girls lacrosse

Minisink Valley at Franklin D. Roosevelt, 2:30 p.m.

Track and field

Kingston Invitational at Dietz Stadium, 9 a.m.

Penn Relays, 9 a.m.

Sunday's events

No events scheduled

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: High school sports: Friday's varsity scores and schedule

