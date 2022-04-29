ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

SUNY student’s death no longer considered suspicious

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

ONEONTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Oneonta police chief says the death of a SUNY Oneonta student is no longer considered suspicious. Tyler Lopresti-Castro died from extended exposure to extreme cold in January.

Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said a review of the sophomore’s social media accounts do not provide additional information that would implicate anyone in a crime. It also does not clarify why he was alone at a public transit garage the night of his death.

Lopresti-Castro was on his way to a fraternity party the night before he died. That night, it was negative six degrees and windy. Police said he walked, without a jacket, across Interstate 88 until he came to fall at the garage. He later died at a local hospital.

NEWS10 spoke with his father, Miguel Castro, on Wednesday.

“I’m not convinced. It just doesn’t make no sense to me. Why would he walk there when he had a car? Did he walk to the party? Why did he leave? And no one saw him or talked to him? I just don’t buy it,” he said.

Lopresti-Castro’s phone is at the New York State computer lab where police hope to gain additional access to phone data; however, it could take a year for that to happen due to phone privacy technology.

Given the new developments, Chief Witzenburg said the 20-year-old’s death is no longer considered suspicious as there is no current evidence of criminality.

Lopresti-Castro was a native of Nassau in Rensselaer County and was a graduate of Columbia High School.

