TONIGHT: We currently have some rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the region that will slowly moving east as the night moves on. In the evening hours, we should see a mix of rain and snow showers lining up western WY and SE Idaho before the showers should disappear overnight. Winds will be mostly calm throughout the night. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's for the early morning.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO