ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Local band waits 3 years to play SunFest only to play 1 note

By T.A. Walker
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22UJdZ_0fNui8bu00

In years past, SunFest would host a Battle of the Bands contest to pick a single band to perform at the waterfront festival.

At SunFest 2019, local band Citizen Badger won and they were slated to play the SunFest stage. Before the festival they stopped by the Chopper 5 Helipad to play a sample.

But before they could walk on stage.

“We were going to play then, but then we got rained out,” said Daylen Brinkley lead vocalist for Citizen Badger.

SunFest slated a make good for the band at the 2020 festival.

“And then the global pandemic happened,” Brinkley begrudgingly said.

But before Thursday's Sound Check at the Ideal Nutrition stage for Citizen Badger more rain.

“I was saying some prayers,” said Brinkley.

“Third Time is the charm this is the charm,” Brinkley said optimistically.

“It's hard to imagine how dense, how many people are going to be here,” imagined Brinkley.

Brinkley knows opening up for SunFest is a big deal.

“ Yeah, no pressure,” Brinkley jested.

At exactly 5:45 p.m. as Citizen Badger, the opening act for SunFest 2022 played one drum beat. The skies opened up and as predicted to the second by first alert meteorologist James Wieland earlier in the day.

Backstage I said to the band, “You played one beat!”

"That's all that was needed," laughed drummer Mike Francoeur along with his bandmates.

Back out in front of the Myer Amphitheater Goo Goo dolls superfans were not giving up their spots upfront because of the rain.

Backstage Danielle Casey, co-founder of 1909 said local bands need more shots to shine at the festival and so they teamed up to have thousands to audition.

“We are really sick and tired of seeing the local talent move to Nashville, L.A., Austin, and Boston,” said Casey.

The grassroots group was able to place 13 bands in this year’s lineup

1909 and what they are doing to get more local bands to play SunFest

SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight "Fresh Local Artists," <div class="ScrippsHTML5VideoPlayer" data-player-id="ffdc185e2122a413e9d0d5603e21f9fea" data-video-id="" data-video-title="SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight "Fresh Local Artists,"" data-video-keywords="",SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight "Fresh Local Artists" data-thumbnailUrl="https://x-default-stgec.uplynk.com/ausw/slices/ea5/2fbf8a5e953e4a01960f2f5161cc4953/ea5b09e2c44242b0a0ffab43ffa31242/poster_05e7db716912483bab72a8d92f50a555.jpg" data-verizon-id="ea5b09e2c44242b0a0ffab43ffa31242" data-muted="false" data-disable-autoplay="" data-disable-ads="" data-disable-continuous-play="" data-fname="" data-caption="This year, SunFest is featuring more local bands on the main stages. It's part of a movement by 1909 to ensure the stages have a place for a diverse music scene in South Florida." data-is-live="" data-channel="" data-domain="" data-param-overrides="" data-enable-websocket="" data-m3u8="https://content.uplynk.com/ea5b09e2c44242b0a0ffab43ffa31242.m3u8" data-mp4="https://x-default-stgec.uplynk.com/ausw/slices/ea5/2fbf8a5e953e4a01960f2f5161cc4953/ea5b09e2c44242b0a0ffab43ffa31242/ea5b09e2c44242b0a0ffab43ffa31242_e.mp4">

As the rain slowed it looked optimistic for Citizen Badger to play a shorter set.

“We're really excited we hope they get on here soon,” said Casey.

Finally, the group played a few songs, but because of the rain they didn't play for many,

“I told you, got to stay positive man,” grinned the groups drummer as he walked off of the biggest stage the groups ever preformed on.

"Playing the amphitheater, feeling that bass rumble, drum behind me (ummm) mix so good. Still a blast still a good time,” said Brinkley optimisticly.

SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight "Fresh Local Artists," including:

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear Talks ‘Time Skiffs,’ The Transportive Power of Music, James Brown Drummers, and More

It’s been just about two decades since indie darlings Animal Collective hit the scene… and they’ve managed to remain as innovative and resonant as ever. First making a name for themselves as standard-bearers of the sincerity and creativity of the early 2000s indie movement, landmark albums like Feels (2005), Strawberry Jam (2007), and Merriweather Post Pavilion (2009) put them on the map as trailblazers for popular music in the 21st century. More recently, albums like Painting With (2016) and Tangerine Reef (2018) have continued to be adored by critics and the band’s cult-following alike, while proving that the Baltimore-born quartet has only sharpened their chops over the years.
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Wolf Parade to play ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full with reunited classic line-up

Wolf Parade have announced a series of shows where they will play their 2005 debut ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’ in full – with the same line-up that recorded it. The tour, announced earlier this week (April 26), will see the return of keyboardist Hadji Bakara to the band for the first time in 14 years. Bakara left the group in 2008, shortly after the release of their second album ‘At Mount Zoomer’, to pursue an academic career. It’s the second line-up change in as many years for the band, who saw the departure of multi-instrumentalist Dante DeCaro last year.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

See Nine Inch Nails Play Two David Bowie Classics at First Concert in Over 3 Years

Click here to read the full article. Nine Inch Nails returned to the stage for the first time in over three years Thursday night, with Trent Reznor and company delivering a career-spanning set that included a pair of David Bowie covers. Midway through the band’s gig at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater — Nine Inch Nails’ first show since Dec. 2018 after their 2021 tour plans were canceled due to the pandemic — the band first busted out “I’m Afraid of Americans,” the Reznor-produced Earthling track that’s been a staple of NIN concerts over the past decade. Immediately following that 1997...
RALEIGH, NC
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: Metallica’s Five-Piece Lineup Plays Their Only Show

On Friday, April 23, 1982, a metal bill capped by J. P. Fires, Leatherwolf and Riptide played the newly-opened Concert Factory, a short-lived Costa Mesa venue that had replaced storied California punk club Cuckoo's Nest. An old flyer advertises Switzerland’s Krokus headlining, though apparently that didn't happen. But that show is still questioned and speculated on today, not so much for Krokus’ absence, as for the one-time appearance of a Los Angeles quintet billing themselves as Metallica.
COSTA MESA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Lead Vocalist#Sunfest#The Chopper 5 Helipad#Ideal Nutrition
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
Rolling Stone

Stagecoach Livestream 2022: How to Watch the Country Music Festival from Home

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s been a long couple years, but one of country music’s biggest festivals is finally making its desert comeback this weekend in California. The Stagecoach Country Music Festival, like Coachella, got rescheduled several times due to the rising Covid-19 rates back in 2020, but now the country fest is ready for another round for 2022. So get ready to show up in your boots, set an alarm on your phone, and finally stream Stagecoach...
INDIO, CA
Rolling Stone

Lola Kirke Embraces Nashville and Records the Eighties Country Album of Her Dreams

Click here to read the full article. When she was an infant, Lola Kirke had a nurse who would sing Patsy Cline’s “Crazy” to her as a soothing gesture. She would later encounter the song in a new way in Jumpin’ Jim’s Ukulele Country music book, which she received as a teenager learning to play the ukulele. “It was my first instrument, because I’m a white girl who grew up in the mid-2000s — we all got ukuleles,” Kirke jokes during a Zoom call with Rolling Stone. The singer-actress, who’s starred in Mozart in the Jungle and Gone Girl, is currently in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Jake Owen coming to Vina Robles

– Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen is coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 14, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale, Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Owen’s recently released his newest single “Up There Down Here,” the latest in a line of new songs by...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Stagecoach Festival 2022: Lineup, Tickets, New Rules, MORE!

Stagecoach Festival 2022 is around the corner, and here are some information that might come in handy to prepare for your next festival adventure. After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stagecoach Festival 2022 is making a return to California on the same grounds as the recently concluded Coachella Festival.
FESTIVAL
Secret LA

6 Of The Best Events Happening For Coachella Weekend II This Week

Coachella is back in Palm Springs and weekend 2 is stacked with parties! After a few years without the famous festival, it’s fair to say some of us are definitely in the need of some drinks, music, and dancing. Whether you have a ticket to Coachella Weekend 2 or not, you can still have a blast in the desert. Ditch the FOMO and check out some of the hottest Coachella events happening this weekend.
COACHELLA, CA
97.5 WOKQ

Weird Al is Performing All Over New England This Weekend

Weird Al burst onto the scene in the late 70s and truly cemented himself into pop culture legend status back in the early 80s. In 1981, Weird Al released Another One Rides the Bus EP with the title track a parody of the iconic "Another One Bites The Dust" by Queen.
MUSIC
TBR News Media

The Jazz Loft announces May schedule of events

The following events are scheduled at the Jazz Loft for May 2022 :. The Jazz Loft Trio will perform songs made famous by Frank Sinatra . The Young at Heart series is a monthly afternoon themed jazz concert series. Tickets:$10. Wed. 5/4 Jazz Loft Trio & Jam 7:00 PM. The...
STONY BROOK, NY
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy