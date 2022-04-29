Inside Seoul Super Korean/Japanese Market

An American expat in China has been using her social media platforms to document her lived experiences of weathering a Covid-19 lockdown in her second-home of Shanghai, where the restrictions aimed at containing a recent Omicron surge were so severe this week it forced the US State Department to order all non emergency consulate employees to leave the city.“Stuff in Shanghai is literally changing everyday. Media reporting is often several days behind the current situation,” Chaniece Brackeen wrote in a tweet on 9 April, a day after China reported over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, a number that far outpaces...

