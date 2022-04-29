ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Democratic leaders in Congress want more power for regulators over high gasoline prices

By Ariana Figueroa
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
Rep. Frank Pallone said it’s “simply garbage” that oil executives have no control over the price of gas, as they claim.

WASHINGTON —  Democratic leaders in Congress critical of soaring gasoline prices say they will push legislation to allow the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to go after oil companies that engage in price gouging in times of crisis.

“Big oil has profited in this (and) has exploited the market,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a Thursday press conference.

Pelosi said that the oil industry has made more than $200 billion in profits during the recent surge in gas prices. House members on an oversight panel recently grilled oil executives on rising gas prices, and how to reverse the increase.

“We call it the Putin price hike,” she said.

Since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February, gas prices have quickly risen , and Democrats and President Joe Biden have tried to blame the war for the increase; Republicans dispute that, saying prices were going up prior to the Russian invasion.

At the oversight hearing, Democrats blamed the oil industry, Republicans blamed Biden and oil executives blamed global market forces.

Pelosi at the press conference also nixed the idea of a gas tax holiday, saying that while it was good public relations, there was no evidence that it would really help consumers and that the problem is getting the tax reduction passed on to purchasers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that lowering gas prices was a top priority for Democrats.

“Higher gas prices is the place where Americans feel it the most,” Schumer said.

The national average for gas prices is $4.14, according to AAA , compared to last year’s national average, which was $2.88.

“Oil companies last year made record profits on these tragedies, almost like vultures,” Schumer said. “We have the Ukraine tragedy, we have the COVID tragedy. Do they try to make things better? No, they come in and make record profits.”

The legislation, which is being drafted, would allow the FTC and attorneys general to use civil penalty authorities against oil companies for gouging their customers, Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said.

Pallone said the oil executives that testified before a panel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee argued that they had no control over the prices of gas because those were set by the retailers, which are typically independent.

“That’s simply garbage,” Pallone said. “Because the reality is they set the wholesale price and that’s what the retailers buy in order to sell gas at the pump.”

“What we’re saying today is that we’re tired of the corporate greed,” he said.

The post Democratic leaders in Congress want more power for regulators over high gasoline prices appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 73

Clayton Bates
2d ago

smaller government is what's needed, these politicians have brain damage if they think they need more power. if anything they need a pay cut or jail time for most.

Reply(9)
25
Joe_roblox
3d ago

Democratic policies are driving high gas prices. Last time gas prices were this high was in 2014 when Biden was Vice President.

Reply(3)
26
Telzey Amberdon
1d ago

You mean they're not done raising gas prices? They want more power to raise prices? I guess they want to stop the US economy completely and starve our children!!!!!

Reply(2)
10
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
637
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

