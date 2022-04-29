ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man found deceased at Ivanhoe Park Friday in KCMO

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys4mw_0fNuhJCR00

Update | KCPD identified the victim in this case as 24-year-old Carlos D Barnett.

Original story | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called to Ivanhoe Park, near 43rd Street and Park Avenue, for the sound of shots fired at 1:30 a.m.

The officers found a man unresponsive near the shelter house at the park.

EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Avenue#Violent Crime#Kcpd#Ems
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Man shot and killed in Kansas City park overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was discovered shot and killed in a Kansas City park early Friday morning after a shots fired call, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to Ivanhoe Park near 43rd Street and Park Avenue on a report of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy