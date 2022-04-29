Man found deceased at Ivanhoe Park Friday in KCMO

Update | KCPD identified the victim in this case as 24-year-old Carlos D Barnett.

Original story | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers were called to Ivanhoe Park, near 43rd Street and Park Avenue, for the sound of shots fired at 1:30 a.m.

The officers found a man unresponsive near the shelter house at the park.

EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time.

