Man found deceased at Ivanhoe Park Friday in KCMO
Update | KCPD identified the victim in this case as 24-year-old Carlos D Barnett.
Original story | Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.
Officers were called to Ivanhoe Park, near 43rd Street and Park Avenue, for the sound of shots fired at 1:30 a.m.
The officers found a man unresponsive near the shelter house at the park.
EMS arrived and declared the man deceased.
There is no suspect information at this time.
—
Comments / 1