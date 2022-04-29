ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man shot on I-85 during road-rage incident after being followed several miles

By Tori Cooper
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A shooting has been reported near Interstate 85 northbound and North Druid Hills exit. According to police, one person was shot in the area and has been transported to a hospital....

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows car thieves scramble out of sun roof, try to hide in homeless camp after chase on I-20

ATLANTA — Once again, Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol have proved that its not smart to try to outrun them -- especially with a helicopter flying overhead. Police released chopper video of carjackers leading state troopers on a chase with a stolen Camaro last week. The chase ends with two suspects scrambling out of the Camaro’s sun roof while the car is still moving, and trying to hide in a homeless camp before being caught.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#I 85#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Grand jury indicts officer 3 years after hitting, killing man on scooter

ATLANTA — One lawyer says his client does not deserve to be charged after he was indicted three years ago for killing a man. A grand jury indicted an Atlanta police officer, Ryan Chandler, after he allegedly ran over Marvin King on a scooter and killed him. Chandler’s lawyer, Brian Steel, does not believe the officer should be charged because he said he did not see a stop sign.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCTV

Douglasville man suffers critical injuries after motorcycle crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash Friday night on County Road 392 that left a 47-year-old man in critical condition. The motorcycle was driving without a helmet south on Silver Sands Driver approaching County Road 392 around 11:30 p.m. The motorcyclist attempted a...
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy