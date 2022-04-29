ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota ranks as healthiest county in Tampa Bay area

By Ben Montgomery
 3 days ago
Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/Axios

The better a community's economic outlook, the healthier its people.

Zoom in: Sarasota County is the healthiest county in the Tampa Bay area, according to the comprehensive review of health factors and outcomes.

  • Among the county's strengths are its access to exercise opportunities, its low teen birth rate and the percentage of residents who get mammography screenings and flu vaccinations.

The big picture: Generally, most of Florida's southwest coast ranks high on health outcomes (length and quality of life) and factors (things like access to education, living-wage jobs, quality clinical care, good food, parks and affordable housing) compared with the rest of the state.

Go deeper: Here are the fact sheets for the counties of Sarasota , Manatee , Polk , Hillsborough , Pinellas , Pasco , Hernando , and Citrus .

